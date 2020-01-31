Valentine's Day celebration at Children's Hospital Colorado

Kids visiting children's colorado hospital today received a special treat today i got this and it says love candy, cards and toys... volunteers were handing out special gifts today..

Trying to give children visiting the hospital..

A smile.

More than 200 volunteers assembled activity packets for patients visiting the briargate location in colorado springs.

We were really excited to receive such a generous gift and know peole are thinking of our patients.

Volunteers from construction and contracting companies working on a new children's hospital were the ones who took time out to make the valentine's day gifts valentine's