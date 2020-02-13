Mariah Gonzalez Commits To New Hampshire

You don't win multiple section iv basketball championships without great players.

That's the case in watkins glen.

Now the senecas are sending one player to the highest level.

Congrats to mariah gonzalez...she's verbally committed to the university of new hampshire to play in two seasons.

Mariah's been a focal point on offense for the senecas...the junior and all-state pick has been a force.

Her along with amanda pike have the senecas ranked 7th in the state and a top spot in the section iv playoffs.

Congrats to mariah on the committ...new hampshire's 21-4 on the season and is in division