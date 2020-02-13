Global  

Coronavirus impacts gas prices

Coronavirus impacts gas pricesHave you noticed you're paying less at the pump?
Coronavirus impacts gas prices

The death toll of the coronavirus is beyond one thousand in china.

As of today á 13 people in the u.s. have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning the coronavirus is having another kind of ripple effect in the united states... one that (isnt a health concern.

She joins us live to explain.

Annalise?

Katie á george á when you've filled up at the pump anywhere in our viewing area... like right here at this holiday station in rochester... you may or may not have noticed a small but steady decline in gas prices.xxx why is the united states seeing lower gas prices?

And what does it have to do with coronavirus?

Well á china is a major importer of crude oil.

Because of the outbreak á there's far less travel in china overall.

Nat: as a result á the demand for oil has gone down... crude oil prices are dropping á so we're seeing lower prices at the pump here in minnesota and iowa.

Let's take a look at the numbers... nationally á regular gas prices have dropped from $2.59 to $2.43 in the last month.

The current minnesota average price is $2.30 á compared to $2.47 a month ago.

In iowa á prices are now $2.23.

It was $2.40 a month ago.

"i have to admit that i haven't noticed them too much, because we only fill up our tank about twice a month."

I spoke to one traveler who says she hasn't noticed a difference because she drives a hybrid... if you haven't been looking closely á the difference is easy to miss.

It's a slow but steady decline... but how much longer can the dropping prices last?

"i can't see it being permanent because you know they're saying the life of the virus is going to slow down just like sars did.

So i imagine this is only a couple months, maybe up to 6 months?"

The sars á severe acute respiraty system á outbreak of 2003 ran its course over about 6 months... there are still a lot of unknowns about coronavirus and if it will come to an end in a similar manner as sars did.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Thank you annalise.

It's not only gas prices being impacted á but also cars themselves.

Production of some chineseá manufactured car parts is on hold as some automotive factories in china are closed due to the outbreak./// with a cold snap on it's way á the rochester community




