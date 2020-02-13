Henderson Could Lower Taxes

A felony warrant.

Shelley-- it's called a historic change by one city leader.henderson could dip into its budget -- and pass the savings on to you.brad-- leaders are looking at a tax break that could total one million dollars over two years... but will it stuff cash into your wallet?

Eyewitness news stuart hammer is on the story.

((nats exteriors)) (pruitt)"just because you can take, take, take don't mean you should."the time has come... says robert pruitt... to flip the tax script.(pruitt) "still just keep asking more and more from property tax owners, sometimes the people paying the bills should get a break too."pruitt's a three-term henderson commissioner... elected back on the board this year.and his first major move is a major tax change proposal... with three other commissioners on board.(patti bugg)"anything we can possibly do to get that tax rate down, even if it's just a small amount."in a world where cities, counties, and states often look to add money to their budget... henderson is trying to reduce it.(bugg)"that's what we want to do."pruitt wants to cut one- million dollars from property or occupational taxes over the next two years.he says henderson has a surplus of some 11-million dollars in the budget...(pruitt)"really it's more than what we need."he and other commissioners hope the cut could help long-term development.bradley staton says other kentucky cities have property tax rates two and three times lower than henderson's.(bradley staton) "their mix of revenue is different which gives them a competitive advantage."but henderson's payroll tax is the lowest of comparable cities.

Commissioners plan to dig deeper into the numbers to find the best solution.(bugg) "if that does mean we have to raise payroll takes from one to one and a half that -- if that happens in the budget, to me that's a more fair scenario than somebody now who owns property paying twice as much as owensboro."the average person might save between 20 or 40 bucks a year with the tax break.(pruitt)"how many cities in the united states gonna say, that city's lowering taxes... that's where i want to be."stuart--mayor steve austin was hesitant to agree to a broad one-million dollar budget reduction... but he said the city could consider a more long-term tax cut solution.either way, a decision should be made by june.brad/shelley--stuart,