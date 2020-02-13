Abilene business owner complains of illegal dumping

An abilene business owner is fed up with all the junk piling up behind his workshop kitty bean everyone i veronica soto happy valentines day things for getting news with us tonight.

He wants the city to do more to stop illegal dumping and clean up the mass these already there ktxs reporter will jensen went there this afternoon to see what its like and will what did you find out george we walked down that alley and counted more than a dozen old couches and mattresses.

That business owner says his contacted the city twice without much luck so far and that's when he decided to call us something that we just recently finished.

Flynn gentry works out of this workshop in the one thousand block of butternut street refinishing old furniture i came in the other day and my overhead door was blocked and my walk through door was blocked.

Blocked by junk you know the old mattresses there probably not very sanitary anyway and like today there soaking wet so the you probably couldnt move them if you wanted to there's one two three four five couches.

We walked down the alley with lynn and counted nine couches.

Seven mattresses wallets the pretty disgusting.

Lynn says is contacted the city twice and was referred to code enforcement.

He says he was told its a problem all over town one the city doesnt have the budget to keep up with.

Lynn says his gotten some results acting on his own.

I came down and there was a white pickup dumping mattresses and i chased him up to the corner and got his license number and they did manage to make him come back and pick them up.

Now he wants the city to pick up the rest its not right that its up to us to clean it up.

And we reached out to the city this afternoon they were unable to speak to us on camera today but they did sentosa statement saying they recognize illegal dumping is a problem in abilene and the ask anyone who season to reported and if you have something you want to get rid of to dispose of it properly you can find out how reported and where you can drop off your unwanted items on our website.