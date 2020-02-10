Global  

High school basketball - February 14th

High school basketball - February 14thMae Jemison defeats East Limestone and Madison academy defeats DAR
The a-h-s-a-a state finals continued tonight with boys action in the sub regionals... a win tonight brings more local teams closer to claiming a playing for a title..we'll start off at mae jemison.,..

The jags hosting east limestone...devontae lanier goes strong in the paint, scores and he's fouled..- next possesion john petty gets the steal throws it up court and brandon mccarver with the jam.

8-0 jags-tyler wagnon launches a long three and hits it... getting the indians on the board.- but john petty and the jags were too much as the alabam signee slams it homemae jemison crushes east limestone 77-24 tonight in sub regional action... the madison academy mascot showing fans some love while handing out treat during halftime of the m-a , d-a-r game..second half, mustangs up big!

Collin blanchard pulls up for three and burries it..then calvin bacon gets in on the action with a three of his own...the patriots try to get something going..

Braden nickel sinks the jumpers..but those madison academy mustangs were too much... they win 98-47.

The s-e-c announced



