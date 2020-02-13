Auburn falls to Florida

Global  

Anfernee McLemore scored a career-high 19 points to go with six rebounds and two blocks as Auburn lost to No.

15/13 Florida 114-95 in Auburn Arena on Tuesday.
At 7:30... auburn hosting #15 florida tonight on the plains...1st half... auburn up 5...off the miss... austin wiley puts it back up strong for the dunk...tigers extend their lead to 7...late in the 1st half, t.j.

Dunans drives and misses the floater, but gets his own rebound and scores on the tip-in.

He had 12 on the evening...but after that, florida put on the gas... kasey hill throws the lob to devin robinson to tie the game going into halftime.kasey hill with the outlet pass ahead to kevarrius hayes for the dunk.florida drops auburn by a final




