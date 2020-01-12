Keys to Happy Marriage

From gallup and reuters found more than half of americans believe in it.

Though the fall can happen fast, love is something that blooms over the years.

Nate kuester -- from our sister station knwa -- shares what some locals say the secrets are to everlasting love.

((nate)) it's been said, "love may be blind, but marriage is a real eye opener."

Couples tend to learn a lot about not only their partners, but also about themselves.

Fox 24 asked two local couples -- who've been married for 30 and 60 years -- what the keys to a successful marriage are.

They had a lot to say about what makes for marital bliss.

Robyn stutts says, "this look on your face right here."

Gregg stutts says, "that's when you were coming down the aisle."

((nate)) nearly 32-years ago, gregg and robyn stutts said 'i do' to a life together.

After decades of joy, four kids and two grandchildren, they've come to some conclusions about the keys to a happy marriage.

Gregg stutts says, "our culture is just so busy and it robs a couple of that time together.

But there's just gotta' be a committment to be together.

Of course that's a lot easier when you like each other."

((nate)) gregg is an author and a marriage coach.

And he freely admits he wasn't a good husband in the beginning.

It's something he had to work at.

Robyn, the director for young life of northwest arkansas, says the key to their marital bliss was learning what the other needs.

However that changes over time, and they're not the same people they were 32-years ago.

Robyn stutts says, "our likes even change some and to be able to flex with that some, be a student of my husband, be aware [and] be intentional and thinking through, 'well, that might have worked 15- years ago.'

But that might not be who we are right now."

((nate)) while three decades of marriage is noteworthy... meet the smith's, who walked down the aisle together 60- years ago, after a friend introduced them in college.

Wes recalls the moment he first met martha vividly.

Wes smith says, "i was smitten right there.

I said, 'well this has possibilities.'

[laughs]" martha smith says, "and i was short too."

Wes smith says, "yeah, well that helped."

((nate)) wes and martha have also come to some realizations about what makes their marriage work.

Wes smith says, "we don't go to bed mad at each other.

[laughs] and we don't let things fester.

We're able to just sit down and talk it out."

((nate)) martha says their common interests also played a role in their happiness as well as why she knew he was the one.

Martha smith says, "we like to do the same things, we like to go to the movies and we like to go to ballgames.

He just was a lot of fun."

((nate)) the stutts admit the close relationship the enjoy today took some effort.

Robyn stutts says, "it wasn't natural.

It feels natural, because we work at it.

Even from the very beginning some of our hardest conversations, i think, were when we were engaged."

((nate)) gregg is a firm believer that romance is possible no matter what.

Gregg stutts says, "when somebody says, 'i'm not romantic,' i just don't buy that.

Just put a little thought into it.

That's really all it is.

Put some thought and creativity into a date.

And if you lack the creativity part, google it."

((nate)) there's another key both couples had in common.

Theys say their shared religious faith plays an important role, giving them strength in the bad times and the presence of mind to enjoy the good times.

The stutts wrote a book about marriage and even came up with a 30-day challenge for couples to take to strengthen their bond.

