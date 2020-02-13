Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Julian Smith (politician) > Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins.

He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cabinet reshuffle: Julian Smith and Andrea Leadsom among early casualties

BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Geoffrey Cox, Andrea Leadsom and Julian Smith are out as Boris...
BBC Local News - Published

Smith sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as PM wields axe

Julian Smith became the first casualty of Boris Johnson’s Government reshuffle after being...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Day of the Long Knives: Andrea Leadsom and Julian Smith Sacked as Boris Johnson Reshuffles Cabinet… https://t.co/utx0GPyAL7 2 minutes ago

Leonine35

Aja RT @daniel_leave: Poor old Geoffrey Cox has been sacked....shame. Politics latest news: Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet as Julian Smit… 2 minutes ago

ah_go_on

swivelhead Julian Smith sacked. This shows what Boris Johnson thinks of NI. https://t.co/JusnkSFDlX 2 minutes ago

PuroPodcast

The Puro Pourri Podcast Looking forward to seeing what kind of "British soldiers shouldn't be prosecuted for war crimes, in fact they shoul… https://t.co/zEch21BO1b 2 minutes ago

RugbyCath

Cath 💕💕 Don't really get why Julian Smith has been sacked. 🤔 Boris Johnson fires Julian Smith and Andrea Leadsom https://t.co/8OHh6ZFGKl 3 minutes ago

KeepinItSureal

Colin Zeal RT @colettebrowne: The only Northern Ireland secretary in decades that displayed any competence, so of course Boris Johnson sacks him. http… 4 minutes ago

Piyush27115264

Piyush RT @guardian: Smith, Leadsom, Cox, Villiers and McVey out as Johnson reshuffles cabinet https://t.co/MLsejK2EmP 5 minutes ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar Smith, Leadsom, Co,x Villiers and McVey out as Johnson eeshufflrs cabinet https://t.co/h8mvIdr6Yb 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Julian Smith speaks before being sacked from government [Video]Julian Smith speaks before being sacked from government

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary. Before the announcement, Mr Smith was asked by a reporter if he was concerned that he might lose his position in the cabinet. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.