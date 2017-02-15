Global  

Workout Wednesday 2-15-17

Workout Wednesday 2-15-17
Workout Wednesday 2-15-17

&lt;&lt;clay gordon>>welcome back on this workout wednesday.

And good day central illinois is a proud partner of the riverplex reset.&lt;&lt;lindsey mills>>we have amber parkinson from the peoria riverplex and our own producer taylor mickelberry who is participating in the program this year here to tell us more.

Good morning guys.

&lt;&lt;riverplex reset main page programs riverplex reset january 21-april 18, 2017 orientation and kickoff on january 21, 2017lose weight and get on track with our all-inclusive program.reset your health.reset your life.

Now is the time.

Riverplex reset trifold 2017peoria park district's riverplex recreation and wellness center and osf wellness services are proud to sponsor riverplex reset.

Let us help you reclaim your health!the program begins january 21, 2017 with an orientation and kick off event, where all participant's starting weight will be recorded.

Competition and training begins the week of january 23, 2017 and will end on april 18, 2017.what's included: group personal training sessions -2x a week for 12 weeks nutrition sessions with osf - 1x a week for 10 weeks (choose from two time slots) 2 wellness coaching sessions 2 pt coaching sessions weigh-ins weekly 1 bod pod test (tests body fat %) circumference measurements 2 fitness tests t-shirt prize opportunities during &amp; at the end of the program program structure: participants will compete against one another to lose weight and body fat.

Each individual will be put on a team of six to eight people.

Each team will have 2 personal trainers to train them twice a week for 12 weeks.

Nutrition sessions led by a licensed osf registered dietitian.weekly challenges: each week all teams will compete in challenges during regular training sessions.

Winning teams will earn points and in some weeks, prizes!

Prizes: one-year riverplex membership running central gift cards osf nutrition sessions riverplex group training sessions massage from renew and more!who should participate: this program is for individuals age 18 and older who have more than 15 pounds to lose.

Or, sign up as part of a corporate team.

See corporate challenge download below for details.>> &lt;&lt;lindsey mills>>taylor and 3 amber -- thanks so much.

We'll get all of this information on our website at c-i-proud-dot- com.we'll be right back.

