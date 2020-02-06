The Last Five Years at Showtimers Community Theatre

>> kathlynn: want a musical but can't make it to broadway?

Starting this weekend you can catch the newest production for the last 5 years.

Here to tell us all about the show is the director, katie.

Thanks for being with us this morning.

>> thank you.

>> kathlynn: just in case people don't know, it's an interesting story line.

Tell us about it.

>> and what it makes it difficult is the musical and the way it's told.

The last 5 years covers the five?year relationship between cathy who is an aspiring actress and jamie who is an up and coming author and they're all in their early?mid20.

So the way it's told, cathy actually works from the end of the relationship to the very beginning.

So she works backwards and jamie works in chronological orderment so they're told in alternating solos and the only time the time lines intersect is when they get married and engaged.

>> wow!

Now this show kicks off on the 17th and the first of the jam packed season, correct?

>> correct.

We have really great shows this season so the last 5 years starts on this friday on february 17th and runs through march 3rd.

And lots of great parts for men and women and following that the importance of being ernest which is a classical farce many might have heard or read in school.

This summer we have adams family musical so great for the whole family to come out and check out so wednesday meets a normal boy and decides she wants him to come and meet the adams family.

>> kathlynn: i would love that!

>> it's interesting and then in the fall we have the 39 steps which is a comedy much similar to the alfred hitchcock film and end with the neil simon farce.

>> kathlynn: do you have a membership plan for someone that loves the theater?

>> yes, we do.

We have season passes and you can get a season pass to cover all 6 of our shows and all 5 of our shows and that information can be found at our website which is showtimers.org or information on the season passes can also if you get information by e?mailing box office, actual timerce.org as well >> kathlynn: what about individual tickets for the shows?

>> you can come in or make reservations.

They can be made online or you can pay with your credit card there or come to the theater and buy your tickets at the door as well.

>> now tell everyone.

This is important.

Where is it located?

>> it's at 2067, mixed any road,