Tracking the flu

Flu virus continues to spread fast across the united states, especially in california.

It's already killed one person in kern county and many more hospitalized.

And local health officials say we have a long way to go before conditions improve.

17's alex fisher has the details on how the flu is tracked locally and how you can keep your family from getting exposed to the nasty bug.

Alex: health officials say the flu went from sporadic to widespread in just one week and it continues to spread.

Alex: more people are getting sick.

Kimberley: "we haven't seen the downturn where we start seeing fewer cases."

The concern -- the high cases of flu on the east coast will make its way to kern county.

Kimberly: "one of things we always worry about it travel.

You know a lot of people drive through our county."

Alex: local hospitals only report the flu if someone is admitted into the intensive care unit or if they die.

Last year, one person was admitted to an i-c-u for the flu in kern county.

So far this year, there have been three.

One person died from the flu last year.

Another this year.

But there are other ways health officials monitor the spread of the flu.

Local schools provide attendance records to the health department to monitor abnormally highh absentees.

The latest information from the health department shows school absences are on the rise -- higher now than the average over the last five years.

Although flu season isn't expected to go away for months, there is some good news.

Doctors say it's not too late to get the flu vaccine.

But if you show signs of flu symptoms including cough, high fever and chills, you can get anti-viral medicine to help fight off the virus.

But if you think we're on the tail end of the peak of flu season, think again.

Kimberley: "we have seen years where come april, all of the sudden we have this increase of flu like symptoms that come back around."

Alex: for more information on the flu and how you can get a flu shot, visit our wbsite, kern golden empire dot com.

Just click on the hot link icon.

Alex fisher, 17 news.

