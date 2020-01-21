Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tracking the flu

Tracking the flu

Video Credit: KGET NBC 17 Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
Tracking the flu

Tracking the flu

The flu virus continues to spread fast across the United States, especially California.

Find out how the flu is tracked locally and how you can keep your family from getting exposed to the nasty bug.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tracking the flu

Flu virus continues to spread fast across the united states, especially in california.

It's already killed one person in kern county and many more hospitalized.

And local health officials say we have a long way to go before conditions improve.

17's alex fisher has the details on how the flu is tracked locally and how you can keep your family from getting exposed to the nasty bug.

Alex: health officials say the flu went from sporadic to widespread in just one week and it continues to spread.

Alex: more people are getting sick.

Kimberley: "we haven't seen the downturn where we start seeing fewer cases."

The concern -- the high cases of flu on the east coast will make its way to kern county.

Kimberly: "one of things we always worry about it travel.

You know a lot of people drive through our county."

Alex: local hospitals only report the flu if someone is admitted into the intensive care unit or if they die.

Last year, one person was admitted to an i-c-u for the flu in kern county.

So far this year, there have been three.

One person died from the flu last year.

Another this year.

But there are other ways health officials monitor the spread of the flu.

Local schools provide attendance records to the health department to monitor abnormally highh absentees.

The latest information from the health department shows school absences are on the rise -- higher now than the average over the last five years.

Although flu season isn't expected to go away for months, there is some good news.

Doctors say it's not too late to get the flu vaccine.

But if you show signs of flu symptoms including cough, high fever and chills, you can get anti-viral medicine to help fight off the virus.

But if you think we're on the tail end of the peak of flu season, think again.

Kimberley: "we have seen years where come april, all of the sudden we have this increase of flu like symptoms that come back around."

Alex: for more information on the flu and how you can get a flu shot, visit our wbsite, kern golden empire dot com.

Just click on the hot link icon.

Alex fisher, 17 news.

Still




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarahcondon10

Sarah Condon @ZARA_Care my package say it’s been delivered on the tracking but it hasn’t 9 seconds ago

hannanikhair

ناني RT @NewsBFM: A German Shepherd has become the first dog to receive the "Jasamu Dikenang" award for the Pahang police contingent. The 5-year… 10 seconds ago

Kanoalegacy

Maria Johansson RT @StenHelmfrid: Jeff Mattie on his #MECFS and fusion surgery: “My case proves that having ME and a diagnosis of CCI/AAI does not mean you… 12 seconds ago

SirMcKing

Sir McKing RT @TostevinM: The #Westerdam cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears of #coronav… 26 seconds ago

JudgeBranham

Henry Branham RT @JimWKYT: Rain is still in the area this morning. It isn't the widespread heavy activity that we have been tracking. https://t.co/Rt1WZ1… 27 seconds ago

Koketso_Ngoepe

N G O E P E RT @Lesufi: We need to plan for a cashless economy and remove the meaningless and Stone Age number plates on cars. Every gun must be secret… 31 seconds ago

trayseasick

Your Local Barb® ❤️ RT @VersacceDoll: Last day of the tracking week lets go and re-buy Yikes on iTunes & stream all day😡 https://t.co/E7nWpCdMFC 34 seconds ago

Sulu_InterD

H.Sulu I don't know, Commander. I'm having trouble tracking him in all this debris. 37 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How your Fitbit can tell if you're getting sick [Video]How your Fitbit can tell if you're getting sick

A study in the United States has found that heart rate and sleep data from wearable fitness tracker watches like the Fitbit can predict and alert public health officials to real-time outbreaks of flu..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.