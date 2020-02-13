24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) american girl's newest doll --it's a boy!

A spokesperson for american girl said tuesday "a boy character has been a top request from fans for decades."

His name is logan everett.

His character plays drums for tenney grant -- a girl trying to make it big in nashville.

Logan everett is on shelves thursday for $115.

### ((jaclyn)) airlines are making headlines again---this time for a good reason the numbers are in from the 2016 air travel consumer report canceled flights are down to their lowest level in 22 years at 1.17 compared to 1.5 percent the previous year lost or mishandled luggage, hit the lowest level since data began to be tracked in 1987.

And overall passenger complaints dropped 11 percent reasons for the rebound include consolidation, lower fuel prices, and a bigger menu of perks.

### ((jaclyn)) facebook started on desktop computers... then made its way onto smartphones... and now.... it wants to own your television.

Facebook says it plans to launch apps for apple t-v, amazon fire t-v and samsung smart t-v.

The video apps are expected to roll out soon to these three t-v platforms -- with others to come later.

### ((jaclyn)) take a look at this image of mother nature at its finest.

It's the 'firefall' at yosemite national park in california-- hundreds of people gather for the chance to witness the phenomenon.

The setting sun hits horesetail fall at just the right angle... and can make it naturally illuminate.

If everything comes together and conditions are just right, the yosemite firefall will light up like this for about ten minutes.

### ((jaclyn)) in memphis--to pay your final respects to a loved one--you don't even have to get out of the car!

'r.

Bernard funeral services' has a state of the art drive thru viewing area.

Only a handful of funeral homes in the country offer this feature.

Bernard says the drive thru is convenient for those who may lack or have limited mobility.

### ((marissa)) ((chris))