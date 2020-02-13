Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top Trenders

Top Trenders

Video Credit: KFTA - Published < > Embed
Top TrendersTop Trenders
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top Trenders

24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) american girl's newest doll --it's a boy!

A spokesperson for american girl said tuesday "a boy character has been a top request from fans for decades."

His name is logan everett.

His character plays drums for tenney grant -- a girl trying to make it big in nashville.

Logan everett is on shelves thursday for $115.

### ((jaclyn)) airlines are making headlines again---this time for a good reason the numbers are in from the 2016 air travel consumer report canceled flights are down to their lowest level in 22 years at 1.17 compared to 1.5 percent the previous year lost or mishandled luggage, hit the lowest level since data began to be tracked in 1987.

And overall passenger complaints dropped 11 percent reasons for the rebound include consolidation, lower fuel prices, and a bigger menu of perks.

### ((jaclyn)) facebook started on desktop computers... then made its way onto smartphones... and now.... it wants to own your television.

Facebook says it plans to launch apps for apple t-v, amazon fire t-v and samsung smart t-v.

The video apps are expected to roll out soon to these three t-v platforms -- with others to come later.

### ((jaclyn)) take a look at this image of mother nature at its finest.

It's the 'firefall' at yosemite national park in california-- hundreds of people gather for the chance to witness the phenomenon.

The setting sun hits horesetail fall at just the right angle... and can make it naturally illuminate.

If everything comes together and conditions are just right, the yosemite firefall will light up like this for about ten minutes.

### ((jaclyn)) in memphis--to pay your final respects to a loved one--you don't even have to get out of the car!

'r.

Bernard funeral services' has a state of the art drive thru viewing area.

Only a handful of funeral homes in the country offer this feature.

Bernard says the drive thru is convenient for those who may lack or have limited mobility.

### ((marissa)) ((chris))




You Might Like


Tweets about this

garbagecompact

🌻 leonardo 🌹 @S0phie_S0pht @CateSpice it sounds like a trans person in denial. it's not transphobic to not want to be stereoptyp… https://t.co/VHjMogydSe 3 hours ago

stimmystimmy

screams in jewish (blue) adding on to this an example from a nonbinary person (me). when a doctor denies treatment cause they think nonbinar… https://t.co/RM5W7BKPcS 4 hours ago

nek0nek0nic0

😈😼Ńįç0😼😈 RT @morrisseysgay: why do people care about trans trenders so much. you are projecting anger onto someone who has your insecurities but isn… 5 hours ago

waffley57

Jessie trans people 🔫 truscum medical gatekeeping truscum: "why would trenders do this" 7 hours ago

itzygender

max SEEING BTS⁷ anyways if ur a transmed/ think u need dysphoria to be trans PLEASE unf and block me!!!! trenders aren’t real and i… https://t.co/zioJwJyDsC 7 hours ago

itzygender

max SEEING BTS⁷ 😺✏ — i don’t believe in trenders, it’s transmed ideology. if someone says they are trans and eventually ends up lab… https://t.co/0WAE9mRrpN 7 hours ago

PINQLADY57

BELINDA CARR RT @OldSchool2A: They having been demoralizing and breaking up the American family for decades. They are systemically breaking down society… 9 hours ago

morrisseysgay

evelyn why do people care about trans trenders so much. you are projecting anger onto someone who has your insecurities bu… https://t.co/wX8LdvcMJP 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Trenders 022217 [Video]Top Trenders 022217

top trenders top stories trending overnight

Credit: KFTAPublished

Top Trenders 021517 [Video]Top Trenders 021517

top trenders top stories trending overnight

Credit: KFTAPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.