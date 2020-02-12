Global  

Day for young farmers, FFA students

It was day two of the World Ag Expo in Tulare.
Jim: it was day two of the world ag expo in tulare.

And a day for many young farmers to get a glimpse of what their future may have in store.

17's danny freeman got a chance to speak with local ffa students as they toured the event.

Danny freeman - "today at the world ag expo, the next generation of kern county's agriculture business got a taste of what comes next.

Stacey vanscoy, an ffa student at arvin high school made the trip to tulare with her class today sv spoken to many dairy farmers and other companies in the industry and they've taught me...so that i can make agriculture my major and that i can become successful in the agriculture industry stacey is one of hundreds of local ffa students touring the world ag expo's careers and education tent this week.

Sv: i feel like more students will be coming here and learning that agriculture is a way to prosper and grow and become successful... young recent graduate of the ffa program conner vernon praised the benefits of networking at the expo.

Cv agriculture is booming in bakersfield and the students can get so much out of it.

They get personal growth career success and also even premeire leadership the careers pavillion bursted with students and schools from across the state.

Offering grab bags and even an ice cre am and chat with a dean thursday.

Bakersfield colleges and universities pitched students on their diverse curriculums. andrew ozuna, bakersfield college kassie mullican csub and with over 1400 vendors and more than 100,000 people expected over the course of the expo, the potential for industry relationships are enormous.

