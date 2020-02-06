Rain on the way, new flooding concerns

Tran cbs47 eyewitness news.

Lindsey: the days of sunshine are coming to an end.

A new storm is rolling in... and is expected to be here through the weekend.

With - all our recent rain... another storm brings with it ..

New concerns about local flooding... especially in areas already hard hit with too much water... ken we have live team coverage tonight ... on the coming storm... meteorologist justin sacher - has an update from our weather center.

Dennis valera in fresno - dennis?

Dennis ken and lindsey-- i'm here at champlain and perrin... where a heavy storm turned the intersection into a lake.

The flood control district is confident with our drainage system ahead of the new storm... while people here in the central valley have their fingers crossed.

Cyndi smith/owner, jia salon and spa 03;45;47 - 03;45;58 "flooding doesn't begin to describe it.

We had water up the lawn, the median was covered, we had cars stranded, people unable to get home."

In the nine years smith has owned her business by champlain and perrin...she says she never saw flooding like this there.

With more rain coming...she is... cyndi smith/owner, jia salon and spa 03;47;48 - 03;47;53 "crossing my fingers for the best for what our valley needs and no more."

The fresno metropolitan flood control district says they can only do so much to prepare for the rain.

As long as there are breaks between storms...the systems will hold up fine.

Only when it's constant does it become a problem.

Brent sunamoto/fresno metropolitan flood control dist.

03;41;06 - 03;41;15 "but once we start, the rainfall starts stacking up and then we don't have in- between time to get basins pumped, then we start running the threat of basins overtopping and possibly backing up."

Farmers are currently working hard to pick as much of their crop as they can ahead of the rain.

However the big concern is that some crops are starting to blossom.

Manuel cunha/nisei farmers league 03;58;45 - 03;58;57 "when those flowers open up, that flower is a little fruit, there's going to be a little fruit behind it.

But if we get heavy rains or, or bad weather, it knocks 'em off and then we have nothing."

Dennis cunha also wants to stress all the water is great to have.

For anyone concerned with flooding with the coming storm... remember there are a number of places you can get sandbags.

They're open 24-7...you'll find them listed with my story online at your-central- valley-dot-com.

Live in northwest fresno, dennis valera, cbs 47