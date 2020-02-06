Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rain on the way, new flooding concerns

Rain on the way, new flooding concerns

Video Credit: KGPE CBS 47 Fresno - Published < > Embed
Rain on the way, new flooding concerns

Rain on the way, new flooding concerns

The days of sunshine are coming to an end.

A new storm is rolling in and is expected to be in the are through the weekend.

With this winter's record for flooding, concerns of rising water are renewed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rain on the way, new flooding concerns

Tran cbs47 eyewitness news.

Lindsey: the days of sunshine are coming to an end.

A new storm is rolling in... and is expected to be here through the weekend.

Ken: and ..

With - all our recent rain... another storm brings with it ..

New concerns about local flooding... especially in areas already hard hit with too much water... ken we have live team coverage tonight ... on the coming storm... meteorologist justin sacher - has an update from our weather center.

But first we'll go to cbs 47's ..

Dennis valera in fresno - dennis?

Dennis ken and lindsey-- i'm here at champlain and perrin... where a heavy storm turned the intersection into a lake.

The flood control district is confident with our drainage system ahead of the new storm... while people here in the central valley have their fingers crossed.

Cyndi smith/owner, jia salon and spa 03;45;47 - 03;45;58 "flooding doesn't begin to describe it.

We had water up the lawn, the median was covered, we had cars stranded, people unable to get home."

In the nine years smith has owned her business by champlain and perrin...she says she never saw flooding like this there.

With more rain coming...she is... cyndi smith/owner, jia salon and spa 03;47;48 - 03;47;53 "crossing my fingers for the best for what our valley needs and no more."

The fresno metropolitan flood control district says they can only do so much to prepare for the rain.

As long as there are breaks between storms...the systems will hold up fine.

Only when it's constant does it become a problem.

Brent sunamoto/fresno metropolitan flood control dist.

03;41;06 - 03;41;15 "but once we start, the rainfall starts stacking up and then we don't have in- between time to get basins pumped, then we start running the threat of basins overtopping and possibly backing up."

Farmers are currently working hard to pick as much of their crop as they can ahead of the rain.

However the big concern is that some crops are starting to blossom.

Manuel cunha/nisei farmers league 03;58;45 - 03;58;57 "when those flowers open up, that flower is a little fruit, there's going to be a little fruit behind it.

But if we get heavy rains or, or bad weather, it knocks 'em off and then we have nothing."

Dennis cunha also wants to stress all the water is great to have.

For anyone concerned with flooding with the coming storm... remember there are a number of places you can get sandbags.

They're open 24-7...you'll find them listed with my story online at your-central- valley-dot-com.

Live in northwest fresno, dennis valera, cbs 47



Recent related news from verified sources

Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Torrential rain lashing Australia’s east coast on Sunday has...
Seattle Times - Published

Storm brings tornadoes, flooding to the South; up to 20 inches of snow expected in the Northeast

Parts of three Southern states were under tornado watches, up to 5 inches of rain is falling in the...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WLKYJayCardosi

Jay Cardosi WLKY RT @Stephon_Dingle: RECENT RAIN CAUSING FLOODING CONCERNS: The Ohio River is rising again after recent rainfall and more on the way this af… 6 hours ago

SRVwholesale

The RV Man RT @NWSHuntsville: [7pm] Radar update: Line of storms in now over central portions of the Alabama and southern Tennessee. Main severe threa… 8 hours ago

kfvsnews

KFVS News Take a look at some flooding in East Cape & the Mississippi River level at the Cape Girardeau river wall yesterday.… https://t.co/913BPzzKmh 10 hours ago

WX4HUN

Skywarn Huntsville NWSHuntsville: [7pm] Radar update: Line of storms in now over central portions of the Alabama and southern Tennesse… https://t.co/Js4Ji4oAyl 10 hours ago

NWSHuntsville

NWS Huntsville [7pm] Radar update: Line of storms in now over central portions of the Alabama and southern Tennessee. Main severe… https://t.co/qKqrPH3zGb 10 hours ago

BedfordSevereWx

Bedford SevereWx Warning canceled for Bedford County. Slight break in the rain, then more moves in possibly causing flooding concern… https://t.co/CrtDapkuPt 10 hours ago

_nik_nik_b

Nikki🍯💖🍫♓🙎🏾 RT @ALNewsNetwork: Waters continue to rise in Alabama’s rivers due to the continued rain fall amounts. That is causing flooding concerns he… 11 hours ago

ALNewsNetwork

Alabama News Network Waters continue to rise in Alabama’s rivers due to the continued rain fall amounts. That is causing flooding concer… https://t.co/GeKh16sJbX 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire-Weary Region of Australia Receiving Needed Heavy Rainfall [Video]Fire-Weary Region of Australia Receiving Needed Heavy Rainfall

Fire-Weary Region of Australia Receiving Needed Heavy Rainfall Torrential rain in New South Wales has helped get rid of long-lasting bushfires in recent days. The fires, which started last..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Rain and flooding continue in bushfire-ravaged Australia [Video]Rain and flooding continue in bushfire-ravaged Australia

New South Wales saw some areas drenched by the heaviest rainfall in almost 20 years by Saturday, with severe weather and flash flood warnings. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.