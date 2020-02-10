Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > what to buy this month

what to buy this month

Video Credit: KY3 - KYTV - Published < > Embed
what to buy this monthconsumer reports, mattress, chocolate
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

what to buy this month

>> steve: as history shows you can save with presidents day sales.

>> lisa: you will need a good night's rest to hunted down one of the best bargains.

>> reporter: mattresses, "consumer reports" will see how well a mattress will hold up.

It checks whether a mattress will support your spine and recently testers added more information.

>> in the past back and side support scores based on an average size individual.

Now we have broken apart that into petite and average and taller or larger individual.

>> reporter: you also don't have to spend thousands of dollars.

Online mattress companies are offering performance as well as very competitive pryings.

A recent survey found the highest satisfaction scores went to two online brands.

The $950 casper just earned top ratings in "consumer reports" test of memory foam mattresses.

>> the casper delivered very good performance whether you sleep on your side or back.

>> reporter: be sure to check the trial period and return policy before you buy online.

If you want the traditional in-store experience, it's still the best way to try before you buy.

>> you want to spend at least 15 minutes trying it out.

Get comfortable.

Find your ideal position.

>> reporter: you won't look weird at all.

Don't be afraid to haggle.

Ask for free delivery and haul-aaway service.

There are more deals to be had in february.

Here are a few.

Chocolate.

Get high-end sweets for half price after valentine's day.

Winter apparel, stores need to make room for summer clothes.

Kitchen appliances and home goods.

Buy those now before the markup and wedding season.

Canned food, it's national canned food month.

Who knew.

Take a destination vacation.

Go on that cruise during the off season before spring



Recent related news from verified sources

The Aston Villa fans who can buy Carabao Cup final tickets today and what changes this week

The Aston Villa fans who can buy Carabao Cup final tickets today and what changes this weekAston Villa Wembley tickets: Dean Smith's side are at Wembley next month to face current holders...
Lichfield Mercury - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

What's Going Around: Winter Blues [Video]What's Going Around: Winter Blues

This month, we talk with professionals from Carthage Area Hospital about the winter blues.

Credit: WWTI-SyndiPublished

Kermit PD Talks 'In God We Trust' [Video]Kermit PD Talks "In God We Trust"

Earlier this week the City of Odessa announced that "In God We Trust" decals will be added to all city vehicles by January 2017. The Winkler County Sheriffs Office hopping on the band wagon just last..

Credit: KMIDPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.