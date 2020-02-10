what to buy this month

>> steve: as history shows you can save with presidents day sales.

>> lisa: you will need a good night's rest to hunted down one of the best bargains.

>> reporter: mattresses, "consumer reports" will see how well a mattress will hold up.

It checks whether a mattress will support your spine and recently testers added more information.

>> in the past back and side support scores based on an average size individual.

Now we have broken apart that into petite and average and taller or larger individual.

>> reporter: you also don't have to spend thousands of dollars.

Online mattress companies are offering performance as well as very competitive pryings.

A recent survey found the highest satisfaction scores went to two online brands.

The $950 casper just earned top ratings in "consumer reports" test of memory foam mattresses.

>> the casper delivered very good performance whether you sleep on your side or back.

>> reporter: be sure to check the trial period and return policy before you buy online.

If you want the traditional in-store experience, it's still the best way to try before you buy.

>> you want to spend at least 15 minutes trying it out.

Get comfortable.

Find your ideal position.

>> reporter: you won't look weird at all.

Don't be afraid to haggle.

Ask for free delivery and haul-aaway service.

There are more deals to be had in february.

Here are a few.

Chocolate.

Get high-end sweets for half price after valentine's day.

Winter apparel, stores need to make room for summer clothes.

Kitchen appliances and home goods.

Buy those now before the markup and wedding season.

Canned food, it's national canned food month.

Who knew.

Take a destination vacation.

Go on that cruise during the off season before spring