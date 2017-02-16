Paris Basketball 2-16-17

((grant))good evening folks and welcome back.

Regional championship night in paris tonight.

The tigers hosting a looking to bring home a regional title for the first time since 2011.

Hosting charleston.

Paris looking for a 25th win to keep its season alive.coach dave tingley certainly not ready to go home.

Second quarter..

Mckayla watson drives to the bucket..

Attempt rims out but she's got help..

As madelyn brouwer collects the board and puts it back..big night for the senior..

Finishing with 17 points.ball movement for paris..

Brouwer passes out to brooklyn westerfield and she swings it to sarah isaf and the freshman buries the three point field goal.she had 16 points on the night.third quarter..

Charleston took the lead minutes into the quarter but it was short lived..

As the tigers fighting beneath for the offensive boards..

Finally lydia switzer ends up with it and knocks down the lay-in to stretch the tiger lead.fourth quarter now..

Jenna lawson getting her own rebound and gets it back up for the and one.as the tigers pull away with a 57 to 45 victory.claiming the regional crown... on their home court..

A place the seniors didn't want to lose at: <<lydia switzer says, "i think it's just because we've all been playing together.

We've been starters for 3 years in high school.

The bond we have as a team is really strong."

Madelyn brouwer says, "we've gotten a lot closer this year as a team.

With a couple of freshmen coming in and with our juniors and sophomores helping us out, it's been really great."dave tingley says, "we really wanted to own it.

We've got 3 seniors that wanted this more than anything.

I think that's really what it boiled down to.

They don't like losing.

We're on our home court, we're going to protect, and that's what they went out and did tonight.

Jenna lawson says, "it feels amazing especially on our new court.

It's the best feeling in the world right now.

Speechless