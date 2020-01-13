Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Unclaimed Money

Unclaimed Money

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Unclaimed MoneyUnclaimed Money
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Unclaimed Money

If you're looking for some extra cash, you might be in luck.

The tennessee department of treasury could be holding on to some of it - money you didn't even know you had!

All states have an unclaimed property division.

That means they collect money each year to get it back to its rightful owner.

News 12's emily cassulo has more in this special report.

Tennessee's unclaimed property division is a consumer protection program.

Businesses turn over millions of dollars to the state each year, when they can't track down the owners.

Then the treasury department works to get that money back to who it belongs to.

Shelli king : "if you take the number of claims by the number of people in tennessee, it's quite possible that 50 percent of tennesseans could have unclaimed property."

Last fiscal year, tennessee returned nearly 42-thousand property claims, adding up to more than 34-million dollars.

The easiest way to find out if you have money, is to go to claim it t-n dot gov.

Shelli king : "you can do a quick search.

You can look for your name.

You can look for actually common misspellings of your name as well.

Remember, this is money that did not reach you the first time, so you want to make sure if there was some reason it didn't get back.

Also, i always encourage people to check for their relatives, and check for relatives who are no longer with us."

The state has other ways of tracking people down.

It alerts residents through facebook, newspapers - even sending letters in the mail.

That's how hamilton county resident lynn johnson learned she had $120.

Lynn johnson : "it's kind've like when you look in your purse for change, and you find a $20 bill in there, and you're like really excited, but it's $120, so it's really even better."

Johnson says she doesn't know where the money came from, but she's happy to have it.

Lynn johnson : "there are times when you should get money returned to you, but somehow you don't, and it's just off somewhere, so it's great."

But not everyone is as lucky as johnson.

News 12 hit the streets of downtown chattanooga to see who else had unclaimed money.

Shelley prevost: "i was just pitching to investors to get money for my start-up, so this would be a lot easier.

Emily: i know.

Hopefully.

Fingers crossed.

Are you ready to try it out?

Shelley: ok."

Most people here hadn't heard about the state program.

Shane downey : "awww no results."

Shelley prevost : "uh... hmm... those are not me!"

Naveen lekkalapudi: "it's like waiting for the lottery or something.

Emily: it is.

Naveen: i don't think i have anything.

Emily: i'm sorry.

Naveen: i was expecting that anyways, so that's all right.

Emily: hey, it didn't cost you anything to look, right?

Naveen: that's true."

Lisa elrod with tennessee valley federal credit union says there are steps you can take to better keep track of your money, that way it doesn't end up in the state's hands in the first place.

She says keep your contact information up to date with people you do business with.

Also, get a joint owner to your bank account, so they can also have access to the funds.

A beneficiary is another option.

Lisa elrod : "... let the beneficiary know they're a beneficiary.

Keep all your records in one place, and let your loved ones know where they're kept so that they have immediate access in case that they need them."

As for johnson, she still doesn't know how she plans to spend her now "claimed" money once she gets it in a few weeks.

Emily cassulo: "... you don't know what you're going to spend it on yet?

Shopping trip?

Your horses?

Lynn: oh, everything gets spent on the horses.

Yeah."

That was emily cassulo reporting.

If you'd like to check for yourself, we have lists of hamilton and bradley county residents with unclaimed money on our website, wdef dot com.

We've also included links to both the tennessee site, and one you can check for other states.

The websites are constantly updated.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

OpenCouncilHRE

OpenCouncilHRE Any money not claimed within thirty days after the sale of unclaimed goods shall be forfeited to the Council. 1 hour ago

Haslepi

Greg Hassell -CEO - GlobalNet Marketing Product Update: Unclaimed Money Sources https://t.co/aRIkDDE5d1 2 hours ago

PaulNewtown

Paul Edouard @davidschneider @CRobertsonUK You also need a bank account, which for some homeless people is impossible due to lac… https://t.co/7dw8VxJoq7 4 hours ago

BourbonStreet2

Bourbon Street Homes RT winknews: Over $300,000 of unclaimed money at Lee County Clerk’s Office// https://t.co/Zb6wkDCdf8 — WINK News… https://t.co/UP6bgRMzn8 4 hours ago

Don_ebello

Emmanuel RT @themoneyafrica: Do you have unclaimed dividends? Here is a guide on how to get them. Stop leaving money on the table. https://t.co/yM35… 9 hours ago

bindigove

Bindi Gove ❄️ Could be handy! Find unclaimed money - https://t.co/5VzmvZGq1P ⁦@asicmedia⁩ https://t.co/MjtN9LmzRD 12 hours ago

AbaKoran

AbaKoran “Roughly 20% who qualify don’t get their money , leaving billions of 💰 going unclaimed” Diaspora , go get your mon… https://t.co/3Aj17BrAJE 13 hours ago

LeonieBaileyCA

Leonie Bailey If you’ve ever changed your job, name or address, you may be richer than you think and have some lost or unclaimed… https://t.co/4NwaEJpwEW 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unclaimed money in Lee County [Video]Unclaimed money in Lee County

There is more than $300,000 dollars waiting to be claimed by residents and companies that have done business with Lee County. To find out if you are owed money go to leeclerk.org.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:27Published

Do you have unclaimed money waiting? [Video]Do you have unclaimed money waiting?

You may have unclaimed money waiting!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.