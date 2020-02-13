Veteran says grant money won't solve homelessness

(john) homelessness is a social issue nation wide.

This year our region will receive nearly 5-million dollars to help vets living on the streets.but a local veterans funding programs won't fix the problem.

In a special report -- jackie padilla tells us why many veterans are stuck at minimum wage jobs.

Jim miller, former homeless veteran "and then this is me up on the bridge steering the ship out of the harbor."?

66 year old jim miller served in the marine corps and the navy for 9 years.

He went on to be a merchant mariner for 32 ....but with developing hearing issues...he couldn't renew his seaman' )s license... jim miller, former homeless veteran "right now the biggest issue is getting a job which pays enough for me to live from day to day."

In 2009 he says he was officially homeless.

Adding that companies he applied to said his military background didn't qualify him.

For several years he floated between campsites in state forests.

Jim miller, former homeless veteran "so you stay there for two weeks at a time and then move to another state forestry area."

In 2016 he found his way to altoona and crossed paths with the blair county community action agency...which offers housing programs for vets.

Kyle easly is jim's mentor who helps him brush up on skills to integrate back into the work force.

Kyle easly, "you know, resume building, job searching, even character building down to things like that."

The agency is funded by the veteran's administration.

For 2017 the v-a is distributing grant money from three other programs... totaling nearly 5-million dollars.

That money is used in several counties in our region including...blair... bedford...cambria and huntingdon.

According the the b- c-c-a....in 2016 veterans made up 8.5 percent of the homeless population...significantly less than in 2012.

Miller says funding undoubtedly helps but it's not the answer.

Jim miller, former homeless vet "i don't want a handout.

I want somebody to let me have a job that pays enough that i can live from day to day as opposed to subsist from day to day."

He's currently working part-time but says he's stuck at a minimum wage.

Jim miller, former homeless veteran "at 66 i'm making minimum wage and i don't have a savings account.

And it just pisses me off."

His frustration stems from financial stress...but also a broken heart.

He's trying to save money to re-join his fiance in ghana.

Sergio carmona says his office has helped about 150 veterans in four years.

Sergio carmona, director "there's a misconception that veterans are all either on drugs or drinking heavily and that leads to their homelessness."

Miller agrees those issues exist...but it's not a fair assumption for all veterans.

Kyle easly "jim has been a really working on getting out of where he's at..he's been climbing the ladder...that's the goal to show them the ladder and then they'll climb it for themselves."

Jim miller, former homeless veteran "i'm very grateful to the agency that has given me an opportunity to work but it's not enough for me to live on."

Meanwhile he says he's working on getting his commercial license...that could lead him to a steady income.

(jackie) there are many veterans in jim's situation.

With this...he hopes companies give more opportunities to veterans if jim could go back what would he have done differently?

(jackie) take advantage of g-i bill ...he says a stronger education background would' )ve made him more marketable.

You mentioned companies giving more opportunities.

What exactly does he think they should do?

(jackie)