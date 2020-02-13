Global  

Mardi Gras to come a little early in Lexington

Mardi Gras to come a little early in Lexington
Mardi Gras to come a little early in Lexington

Little early to lexington saturday at vmi's moody hall, the rockbridge area occupational center is having its main annual fundraiser with a riverboat queen theme.

There will be food, entertainment, and a range of casino games.

Maia browning, rockbridge area occupational center board: "if you are not a card player, we will have some members of the vmi jazz band.

There is another room upstairs, and people who would like to be a little more sedate, and visit, and enjoy the food and music can do so."

The event runs from 6 to 9.

Tickets are




