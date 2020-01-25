Artist Reveals New Downtown Sculpture

Abilene will have a new spot for kids >>> seeing downtown abilene will have have yet another spot for kids and families to enjoy beautiful storybook you scum youtures in a new garden -- sculptures in a new garden near the abilene convention center.

Here to tell us about this is steve knees.

>> thanks for coming on the show, steve.

I'm superexcited baz you brought a friend along with -- because you brought a friend along with you.

>> this is one of the three little pigs from and the big bad wolf as illustrated by garth whoims -- williams. >> this is one of the works.

>> one of the pigs.

So we'll have all three of the pigs plus, the big bad wolf and quite a few other sculptures as well.

>> it's literally going to be i'm calling it like a new element essentially.

>> yeah, it's a sculpture garden i think is the official term.

>> this where there's generation trees.

The generation trees that you can get engraved.

It's done.

Stuart little.

>> stuart little is done i think we're just waiting for the batina on him.

You work kind of year-round on these sculptures.

>> i do.

I work in summers over, christmas break then after i get done teaching as well.

>> because you're also a full-time professor.

>> exactly.

>> as well.

How long does the process take for these sculptures that everyone gets to enjoy?

>> that's a good question people always ask me.

Whenever i have a few moments after work before i get home and help feed the kids and everything i work on them here and there.

>>ure on auto pilot just getting it done.

-- you're just on auto pilot getting it done.

Last year we had the i did that sculpture.

>> it's also on the grounds of the convention center.

>> exactly right.

Before that the year before that i did no day and duck on the bike.

>> duck on the bike is like so fantastic.

They're all fantastic.

>> well, thank you.

Before that the first group of projects i worked with here the william joyce sculpture.

So the santa claus, tooth fairy.

>> jack frost.

>> jack frost, sand man, yeah.

>> so you are heavily involve in the festival and all of the bronzes that are unveiled every year.

You also have the giraffes at the zoo i saw those when they were installed this summer, right.

>> yeah, that's right.

Full size family of giraffes.

You are just leaving your legacy all over abilene.

>> no, i apologize.

>> no, we love it we think it's fantastic.

What else are you finishing up?

>> i think there will be a total of 15.

>> 15 new ones.

>> charlotte, wilbur,.

>> i can't wait for charlotte and wilbur.

>> three little it can thanks lost their mittens and mom.

>> aka the story of our lives.

>> the ones i'm working on right now are the three bears and goldie be locks.

I've got papa bear is in progress right now.

>> what i think is so social you're a local, you know, working professional father, husband, and your kids get to see you be apart of this.

They get to work with you.

>> yeah, they take part in it.

They work on clay.

They help me stand it when i get tired.

>> what a beautiful thing that you're doing for community and it's a lot of fun, thank you.

>> thank you for your works.

I am taking this home.

I need you to be okay with that.

>> sure thing, that's fine.

I can make another one.

If you would like to know more about the sculpture garden it will be at the abilene convention center.

For more information you can cam the abilene cultural affairs council or