Liberty student reacts to football program to move to FBS

Exciting times at liberty university.

Yesterday the school announced its football program will be moving to the fbs division.

Liberty is the first school to request and be approved to do so by the ncaa.

Not only are coaches and players excited.

Students are as well.

Madisyn pokorny/junior "i think that kind of camera time and the more big schools see that we are not just a small christian university.

We are growing rapidly and we're here, we have a name.

We're really good."

The flames will join the fbs as an independent team.

They will be bowl eligible in