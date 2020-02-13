Midday Kentucky - 2-17

C1 3 country music artist, lark watts makes his midday kentucky debut... with a live performance just for you!

Plus, we continue to uncover the history behind influential african-american's in kentucky.

And learn how your kids can develop new skills, and make long-lasting friendships at the ymca's summer camps.

Good afternoon... and thanks for joining us on mid day kentucky.

Matt actually kindergarten was writing songs and starting to select about 21 or 22 and then off for a started writing and i love bill was i grew monopoly always was the greatest thing in the world of cool five years old i want to be a singer you will is on you have a cd coming i sure do is called pawnshop guitars are recorded a few years ago you about a year ago a buddy of min, record label and actually supporting doing it recognize i don't know his mount just listen to a copy on my record label and i said sure so we put out this album pawnshop shop guitars is doing really well at all they can find it wtf record.net that's what we like to hear we want to support you, tell us over activating event coming up tonight that you play modify plan tomorrow never played or is a really cool place called 21 o broad minded it's at 21 broadway federal information out on your green right now i'm guys 11 report i like italic that's what we doing right here midday kentucky we appreciate your way and let you take it away and take us to break the spaghetti one of your songs consecutively shipped thank thank you very c1 3 c1 3 c1 3 c1 3 c1 3 c1 3 pancakes on a sunday morning.

I like wholemeal pancakes.

I'm having trouble finding them here in lexington.

Allison davis: wholemeal?

Troy thompson: wholemeal.

They're like a brown pancake.

I don't know what you'd call it.

Allison davis: like whole grain?

Troy thompson: whole grain pancakes.

Allison davis: okay, okay.

Troy thompson: i can't seem to find the mix for me to be able to make them.

Allison davis: you might try weisenberger.

Troy thompson: okay.

Allison davis: the mill, here, and see if maybe they have a whole grain, or ... troy thompson: oh, i like that.

Okay, done.

You are making ... 'cause we've been talking all week, everyone, about detoxifying the body and just making ourselves feel a little bit better, now we're in the middle of winter, and just wanting to make things look and feel healthier before the summer break.

Now talk to me ... can you believe i said summer break in february?

Allison davis: well ... troy thompson: that's insane.

Allison davis: it feels like it.

I mean, this has been a very mild winter so far.

Troy thompson: it's just crazy.

Crazy.

Okay.

Now, we're talking about flour-less pancakes.

Is that the right terminology?

Allison davis: yeah, right.

I feel like you feel like you hear about it all the time ... troy thompson: hey, allison davis, everyone.

Allison davis: hi.

I just get right into the food.

What can i say?

I feel like you hear all the time now about how people maybe are having to start these elimination diets.

Troy thompson: yeah.

Allison davis: not so much a diet, but that even through medication and through other ... troy thompson: well, elimination recipes, really.

Yeah, ingredients.

Allison davis: yeah, but they're having sensitivities to food.

Troy thompson: yeah.

Allison davis: they really can't pinpoint it, so the first thing you really have to start doing when you feel like you might be at that place is eliminating.

That's usually eliminating gluten, soy, and dairy.

Troy thompson: okay.

Allison davis: those are kind of the first three that go to see if those are what may be causing you adverse effects.

Troy thompson: not just when you eliminate them, not only could you get better, but you could also lose a bit of weight.

Allison davis: exactly, and you feel amazing.

I will say, i've pretty much followed the gluten-free, and ... troy thompson: it is hard to give up a good slice of bread.

Allison davis: it is, but that's kind of what we're doing today.

Troy thompson: okay.

Allison davis: this gives you the sense of still having that bread.

We're going to do gluten-free pancakes.

Troy thompson: okay, where do we start?

Allison davis: this is the coconut flour pancake, and that's kind of the main flour substitute that we're using in this.

Troy thompson: yeah.

Allison davis: the first thing i've done is i've just added coconut oil and honey.

All right?

Then, to this, we are going to add some coconut milk.

Troy thompson: mm- hmm .

Allison davis: you could also use almond milk, if you wanted.

Troy thompson: yep.

Allison davis: we're adding a bit of vanilla into these pancakes.

Troy thompson: oh, good.

Allison davis: do you like vanilla in your pancakes?

Troy thompson: yes, i do like vanilla, but sometimes you do like to substitute for almond.

Allison davis: i do, but i'm using vanilla today.

I know, the lamington was great, but it wasn't perfect.

Troy thompson: yeah, no.

Someone actually called me from australia and said, "is she insane?

She put almond in your lamington".

Huh?

Allison davis: well, i'm sorry.

Troy thompson: how funny was that?

Allison davis: on the air apologies to our australian viewers.

All right, so we have our vanilla and then we're going to start to add ... to make this kind of our paste.

Troy thompson: okay.

Allison davis: this is where the coconut flour is going to come in.

The only thing i'll say about coconut flour is that a little bit goes a long way.

Troy thompson: oh, okay.

Allison davis: you do not need near the amount ... troy thompson: i've noticed you've got a measuring cup for a change.

Allison davis: isn't that funny?

Troy thompson: yeah.

Allison davis: i actually am measuring everything today, because when it comes to baking, sometimes you really have to stick to the rule.

We're adding our coconut flour in here, and then to this we are going to add three eggs.

Troy thompson: i'll mix while you ... allison davis: perfect.

One ... troy thompson: i wish i could crack an egg like that.

Allison davis: i'll teach you.

Troy thompson: not on my head, though.

Allison davis: all right.

We've added the eggs, and to make these a little bit lighter and fluffier we're going to go in with some cream of tartar, and ... troy thompson: oh, what are you putting in?

Allison davis: cream of tartar ... troy thompson: what does that do?

Allison davis: ... and baking soda.

Troy thompson: oh, i see.

Allison davis: this is just going to help it to kind of rise and be a little lighter and fluffier.

Okay?

That's pretty much ... troy thompson: we're not making a cake, though, are we?

Allison davis: no, we're making a pancake.

Troy thompson: a pancake.

What do we need it to rise for?

Allison davis: well, it's going to be fluffy.

You don't want a flat making a pancake.

Troy thompson: a pancake.

What do we need it to rise for?

Allison davis: well, it's going to be fluffy.

You don't want a flat pancake.

Troy thompson: oh, okay.

Allison davis: a lot of times you'll do that.

Over here, i'm going to heat up our pan.

We're going to add a bit of grass-fed butter to this.

Troy thompson: oh, we like that.

Allison davis: if you're going dairy-free, you could do the coconut oil and then ... troy thompson: that's got a different consistency, as well, which is what i see.

Allison davis: yeah, it's a little thicker.

Yeah, it's a little thicker ... troy thompson: yeah.

Allison davis: ... but when you cook it, you're going to see how that works.

Troy thompson: it looks a little grainy, too.

Like my wholemeal pancakes.

Allison davis: oh, he's getting excited.

Troy thompson: yeah, yeah.

Allison davis: we're going to sear these off.

We're going to make a nice crispy little edge and pancake.

What i like to top it with, and i've done this before, but i take - if you have a hand mixer, it probably works best, or a blender - take your butter, that's been softened out at room temperature.

Add your maple into your butter, and then some pecans, and so you have this maple-pecan butter that just melts over your pancake.

Troy thompson: oh.

Are you going to give all your viewers that recipe?

Allison davis: oh, yeah.

Yeah.

I'll definitely ... yeah.

Troy thompson: i like that.

That sounds good.

That sounds real good.

Hey.

I notice that you're using butter.

You just said butter.

Sometimes i spray olive oil, like ... allison davis: you can.

I just feel like you get a better flavor.

Troy thompson: that's what i was going to say, 'cause it feels, sometimes ... allison davis: especially ... grass-fed butter is really accepted throughout even paleo that's dairy free, et cetera.

Troy thompson: is that just regular butter from the super market?

Allison davis: no.

Grass-fed butter - i typically go with the kerrigold brand - but grass-fed butter is a purer, grass-fed, no grains in it.

Troy thompson: okay.

Good.

All right.

Let's put this in.

You're going to do all that.

Allison davis: all right.

Hold that whisk for me.

Troy thompson: oh, i'll hold the whisk.

Allison davis: we're going to have a nice, big pancake here.

Troy thompson: okay, so while this is being done, we're going to tell everyone to head over to wtvq.com/middaykentu cky.

That's where you'll find all the recipes.

This is going to take a little bit to cook.

It looks divine.

We're going to plate it all up.

Allison davis: i'm not brave enough to flip it on tv.

Troy thompson: i didn't think you were.

I was wondering why you were stretching this out.

Okay, we'll be right back after this short break, everyone.

Stick with us.

Welcome back..

Time for what's poppin c1 3 burke and matthew lawrence are dating again after breaking up in 2008.

According to instagram stories , matthew recently sent the professional dancer flowers around valentine's day.

They also recently started following each other on instagram.

The couple initially met in 2006 through joey lawrence who was a contestant on the third season of dancing with the stars.

They dated for about a year before calling things off.

At the time, cheryl opened up about keeping the romance alive even through their busy schedules.

By their best-selling album in modern music history just keep telling michael jackson's thriller is still drilling ban the recording industry association of america certified the allen 33 times in meeting at all 33 million album unit that's repressive right huge arsenal compliments how the wind had a big big table with my brine and a naove friday on carryover and coming up i learned more about common leaders in the newspaper in the before first hears more from our ... all will will and will will you c1 3 everyone... we're back with one of our fabulous intern's alexis.

C1 3 and of course alexis back on th table or the theater exactly created or honoring treatment people here in kentucky i like what you and our newspaper in this tree is grady mr. friday and publisher of the leader people were aware and in about 2013 a knowing journalism stations and newspapers people know that you are the mastermin behind with avery and you camera c1 3 was not mr. friday's plan b.

Rufus friday: plan b was to take a position in some form of business role, and at the time, i was looking for something in sales and marketing and applied for a lot of sales positions in the raleigh market.

The news & observer happened to be one that was looking for a position.

Alexis: from the news & observer, having an 11- year span with a gannett company, relocating to the mcclatchy company, and eventually landing right here at the lexington herald leader, mr. friday says he credits an aspiring mentor that looked like him.

Rufus friday: happened to be my mentor in the business who got me sparked into wanting to be a publisher one day by seeing him getting the publisher of the year award for all of gannett, happened to be a person of color.

Alexis: and after taking over the multi-pulitzer prize winning newspaper six years ago, while being the first african american to do so, is just only one of mr. friday's firsts.

Though mr. friday is humble, i'll go ahead and name a few.

He was the first black district sales manager, the first black in the circulation department, the first black circulation director in rockford, illinois and montgomery, alabama, the first black publisher at the tri-city herald, and of course the first black president and publisher of the lexington herald leader.

In my sit down with mr. friday, there was one question that had him stumbled, and that was what he wanted his legacy to be.

Rufus friday: oh, gosh.

I have really not given that any thought.

Oh, gosh.

That's a good one, alexis.

I ... to make my parents proud of the sacrifices that they made for me and to do the best that i possibly can, not only while i'm in this business here, to lead the industry and to be around a team of folks that really care about what they do.

Alexis: as a prominent african american in a tough newspaper industry, mr. friday's legacy will certainly live on.

Thank you so much alexis!

Straight head... learn about some fun programs happening at the "y" c1 3 vitamins about his character i think it's exciting to (as we are each are often with the first black letter sorority in 19 away so i learned about it you will and by the ball straight ahead alone about some fun programs happening at the y this summer is everyone your c1 3 by the mac amid a kentucky live at the barry the president of youth development at the ymca here at they awarded me the parent serving about now that summer camp at the y thing over summer break and come in that having me were excited about him are coming up why telus about why you excited about well we are gearing up for our summer day camp we have actually and seven locations so our whitaker family why am gay you the brand- new went over in hamburg are north emily why am gay high street and i are carl carol martin get beaumont why am gay as well as 70 lutheran church bar why outdoor camp, for sales road and you'll be the we are being separate the wine gave from other summer camp i went t a lot of different wind growing up behind you usually coming's wife is you will background wiring for special otherwise focuses on core values that in caring honest the respect and responsibility so we incorporat those values into our summer da camp as well as try to do some academic swing for a reading career opportunities enrichment as well as what the age bracket for these civic the we survey just under 12 years old we will run a 11 weeks this summer to be a long summer that day every day monday through friday 7 am to 6 pm the outside and lb running around with lots of wine and an even we have our team we planned and we take field trips and so that's what separates a from k while apparently looking at or now when the deadline we actually have our open house cuddled for march 4 billion each one of our branches where parents can come register this student see what the week include i'm will be there from am to 1 pm and have a graduate from 10 to 12 i think it's amazing for long day for you bu i want to ask you run me through a typical day third 7 o'clock tonight we do opening ceremonies in the morning sometimes that outside we allow kids lead it w do all we move into some activities that might include winning that might include product fishing at bar why do basketball volleyball then of course that'll get us to lunch we have we have students bring their own lunch to read we have lunch and then with into activities that oakley includes the reading some story time again some other activities we keep it moving and and really love about the summer cancer babysitting the kids right now they are active all day reading learning is social with the other kids and i learned a lot from these ymca camp the interaction tween children maybe or directly little shy to come out other shallow and connect with other kids what we always try to put our kids in group and we tried to ages together and and weekend time likes local time is what most over 502 exam time to come in down and talk to one another get to know each other share your values share your can turn your your.

