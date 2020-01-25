Weber State battles for first place

The region 4 title... wesley the weber state wildcats may be the state's best chance of getting a local team in the ncaa tournament..

The wildcats are in first place in the big sky conference...and as dana greene shows us..

They're doing it without much star power... 19-25 42-48 1:11-1:17 there is no joel bolomboy on this team.

There's no davion berry, and there is certainly no damian lillard.

Those former wildcats are all playing professionally.

No, this team is truly built around the team.

Rahe: we're not as talented as we have been.

We're definitely not as deep.

We've only got nine scholarship players that we've had all year due to injuries.

Offensively, our go-to guy has to be the open guy.

We have to share it, we have to make our teammates better and really move the ball offensively, and the kids have really bought into that.

There's no question jeremy senglin is the leader on the team.

The senior sharpshooter is averaging 20 points per game, and is a big reason why weber state is the best 3-point shooting team in the entire nation at 43 percent.

Senglin: everybody works hard on it everyday.

That's a big accomplishment and really nice, but we work hard for it and we deserve to have it.

Rahe: i knew we were going to shoot it pretty well.

But i didn't know we were leading the nation until you said that.

I don't look at stats that much.

But, i knew we had some guys that could make some threes.

The wildcats are a half game up on north dakota in the big sky conference.

The fighting hawks already beat weber last month, giving the cats even more motivation in tomorrow's huge battle for first place.

Hill: revenge could be the word, but we're just going out to play hard and get back at them because they beat us at their place.

To return the favor here would be a great feeling.

And it would put them in the drivers seat for the conference title.

