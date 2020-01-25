Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Weber State battles for first place

Weber State battles for first place

Video Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City - Published < > Embed
Weber State battles for first placeWeber State leads nation in 3-point shooting
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Weber State battles for first place

The region 4 title... wesley the weber state wildcats may be the state's best chance of getting a local team in the ncaa tournament..

The wildcats are in first place in the big sky conference...and as dana greene shows us..

They're doing it without much star power... 19-25 42-48 1:11-1:17 there is no joel bolomboy on this team.

There's no davion berry, and there is certainly no damian lillard.

Those former wildcats are all playing professionally.

No, this team is truly built around the team.

Rahe: we're not as talented as we have been.

We're definitely not as deep.

We've only got nine scholarship players that we've had all year due to injuries.

Offensively, our go-to guy has to be the open guy.

We have to share it, we have to make our teammates better and really move the ball offensively, and the kids have really bought into that.

There's no question jeremy senglin is the leader on the team.

The senior sharpshooter is averaging 20 points per game, and is a big reason why weber state is the best 3-point shooting team in the entire nation at 43 percent.

Senglin: everybody works hard on it everyday.

That's a big accomplishment and really nice, but we work hard for it and we deserve to have it.

Rahe: i knew we were going to shoot it pretty well.

But i didn't know we were leading the nation until you said that.

I don't look at stats that much.

But, i knew we had some guys that could make some threes.

The wildcats are a half game up on north dakota in the big sky conference.

The fighting hawks already beat weber last month, giving the cats even more motivation in tomorrow's huge battle for first place.

Hill: revenge could be the word, but we're just going out to play hard and get back at them because they beat us at their place.

To return the favor here would be a great feeling.

And it would put them in the drivers seat for the conference title.

Dana greene good 4




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weber State leads nation in 3-point shooting [Video]Weber State leads nation in 3-point shooting

Weber State in first place in Big Sky

Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake CityPublished

Polls: Sanders narrow lead going into Iowa [Video]Polls: Sanders narrow lead going into Iowa

Associated Press Recent surveys of the Iowa Democratic caucusgoers show Sen. Bernie Sanders in a strong position ahead of the state's February 3 caucuses, but the contest is still unpredictable and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.