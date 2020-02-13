Global  

South Dakota lawmakers consider beef labeling proposal

South Dakota lawmakers consider beef labeling proposal

South Dakota lawmakers consider beef labeling proposal

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would require retailers to display the country of origin of beef sold in South Dakota.
South Dakota lawmakers consider beef labeling proposal

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would require retailers to display the country of origin of beef sold in south dakota.

Advocates say customers want to know what kind of food they're putting on their plates.

Opponents say the bill is an unnecessary government mandate that would put a burden on grocers.

The state senate is scheduled to take




