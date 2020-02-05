Global  

Olympics go ahead despite coronavirus - games organiser

Cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is not on the agenda, says games president Yoshiro Mori.
SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (FEBRUARY 13, 2020) (FOREIGN POOL - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO 2020 PRESIDENT, YOSHIRO MORI, SAYING: "Regarding the coronavirus which started in Hubei province in China, there were irresponsible rumours.

I would like to clearly reiterate that cancellation or postponement of Tokyo Games are not being considered.

We, the organizing committee have set up a task force headed by CEO Muto and have started sharing information for the prevention of the infection." 2.

MEETING IN PROGRESS STORY: Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori stressed on Thursday (February 13) that the Games would go ahead as planned despite the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Hundreds of infections have been reported in more than two dozen countries and territories besides China, but only two people have died from the virus outside mainland China - one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

"I would like to clearly reiterate that cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games are not being considered," he said at the start of a meeting with International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission Chief John Coates.

(Production: Hideto Sakai)



