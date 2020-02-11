Ben Schwartz talks voicing Sonic and reaction to controversial trailer

Global  

Ben Schwartz speaks to RadioTimes.com about the backlash to the first Sonic trailer, the character's redesign and how it felt to play an iconic video game character.For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en
