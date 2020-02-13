La Crosse Needle Problem

First on fox... as the la crosse area continues to fight the use of drugs, city officials say one growing problem is the number of used needles being left in the streets.

The la crosse fire department has picked up an increasing number of needles of each year, but as fox 25/48's erin o'brien explains, the department is starting to see a change in those numbers.

When a used needle is found in la crosse, the fire department is called to go pick it up.

It's been a consistent battle, with firefighters picking up hundreds of needles each year.

We seem them in our parks, we see them in our schools and the last thing we want is our kids throughout town to be coming across these needles.

But the fire department is starting to see a new trend--- from january first to february 20th of this year, firefighters have picked up 34 needles, compared to 37 last year in the same time frame.

And the fire department is optimistic about the numbers.

From 2015 to 2016 we almost doubled our total responses in the calendar years, so it's good to see that our numbers have stablized.

The fire department says the issue becomes apparent each year around this time of the year when all the snow melts and months of needles are exposed on city streets and in parks.

Firefighters say they respond to fires and medical 3 emergencies before picking up used needles... but it still takes up time and resources.

That's why a subcommittee of la crosse's heroin task force is working to create a new program that train volunteers to take on that responsibility.

It's a little bit of a process making sure that we're able to find the funding to put people through the classes, make sure that we have all of the liability things in place, before we open up that program to the community.

And though the fire department says it's a good sign that the needle pickups haven't increased this year, the department say its work is not over yet... and it will continue to educate the public to keep needles off the streets.

In la crosse, erin o'brien, fox 25/48 news at nine.

If you find a used needle the la crosse fire department asks that you