Minidoka County continues to battle flooding

Joe>> driving through the cities it seems like the flooding is a distant memory.

But some in minidoka county are still living the nightmare.

Kelsey so-to spent the day with the sheriff and brings us an update.

Kelsey?

I got to see it all today..

Washed away roads..

Stalled out cars..

And rushing water that looked like a canal breach.

Highway 24 north of acequia is closed in minidoka county..

The southbound lane has crumbled and rushing water is left a lot of people think that's a canal that's right next to the road that has breached, that is not a canal that is the borrow pit and the water is running quite rapidly through there and believe it or not..

Snarr says this is an improvement compared to sunday.

There are more than 26 road closures in minidoka county with that number changing frequently.

If you do live down that road and if you have to travel down that road to get to your home or your property, please do so with caution if the road is closed, it's closed for a reason.

There's been more than 650 thousand dollars in damage to minidoka roads alone..

Some low lying rural areas still have several inches of snow waiting to melt..

Sot: i wouldn't say a foot because it is melting but last week there was more than a foot of snow and ice that still had to melt with the rain coming down.

Sandbags are still available at the county fairgrounds.

It's taken extreme teamwork from the entire community to help get those bags filled and delivered.

We've had several residents within the county and surrounding counties come over here and help us sandbag as well and that's something that's been thousands upon thousand of man hours thats been documented.

Snarr highly recommends not driving around road closed barricades as you might endanger your life or those who rescue you.

But if that's not enough there's also a 90 dollar fine for violation of idaho law.

That road might not be underneath you anymore because it might happen to look like highway 24.

Homeowners with damage can head over to the minidoka county website.

There you can fill out the necessary forms, add photos and email them back or