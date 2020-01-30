Global  

Another water main breaks in Rapid City

Another water main breaks in Rapid CityThis time only one business and no homes were impacted.
Another water main breaks in Rapid City

A water-main break that closed a lane of traffic in rapid city today has been fixed.

Rapid city>> the break was on main street, east of east boulevard right next to the post office.

The left lane of traffic was closed for some time as crews worked on repairs.

The high maintenance salon was the only business affected... and no homes were impacted.

Water service has been




