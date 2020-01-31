Global  

San Benito Police Starts New Unit after String of Robberies

San Benito Police Starts New Unit after String of RobberiesA restaurant was recently targeted and the suspect is on the run.
San Benito Police Starts New Unit after String of Robberies

Benito police are asking for your help catching a man who robbed a packed restaurant.

Channel 5's daisy martinez spoke to police about their response time to the crime and why this suspect is till on the run... it was a crime of opportunity, that took just seconds nats: and left the staff at taco jardin in san benito shaken-up... san benito police chief michael galvan tells us the suspect walked into the packed restaurant shortly after 9:30 sunday morning.

He asked to buy a soda, then quickly changed his tune.

Sot: chief michael galvan san benito police chief "he refused to pay for the drink,because now the cash register is open, as soon as the door opens he reaches grabs the money assaults the cashier and then flees on foot with the cash."

The owner of the restaurant did not want to speak on camera.

She tells us, several of her customers chased after the man.

He was able to get away...in what police describe as an older model black ford expedition we wanted to know how long it took police to respond to the scene -- chief galvan says the call for help came in at 9:36 am - a patrol officer was on the scene by 9:40... we decided to take a drive from the police station to taco jardin -- driving at the speed limit, and stopping at only one red light -- it took us 3 minutes 49 seconds to get there... chief galvan says the alleged robber committed the crime and got away -- all in under a minute sot: chief michael galvan san benito police chief "by the time they gathered their own, i guess emotions, and then make the call for service and by the time they get dispatched, those are critical minutes seconds that count - all these things happened in a matter of, it happened very quickly" in the past 6 months san benito businesses, including several restaurants and a family owned furniture store, have been targetted by thieves.

With the exception of this latest crime, most have happened overnight.

In response, cheif galvan is rolling out a graveyard interdiction unit.

Sot: michael galvan san benito police chief "we need to be more proactive in fighting crime, instead of reacting to it...these two particular cars will also have night vision cameras, so literally they can black out for hours and watch and pan the areas to see if anyone is walking around or hiding - that's going to be very helpful" at any given point the police department has from 5 to 8 patrol officers on the street.

The owner of taco jardin, says she hopes police catch the thief that stole more than cash on sunday she say their sense of security was taken too.

Here's another look at the man police are looking for.

Anyone with information on where he is, should contact san benito police at 956-361-3880.

Galvan tells us anyone caught harboring or hiding him could also face charges.

In san benito daisy martinez, channel 5 news at




