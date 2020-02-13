Global  

Athlete of the Week: Marley Cooke - February 20, 2017

Can."

Sometimes, just sometimes, you get a performance which makes you say.....wow!

Did that really happen.

When a players scores 40 on the basketball court.....hits 3 home runs in a game or finds the endzone five times in a game....... well....this week's athlete of week delivered one of those performances last week.... burkburnett's marley cooke scored five goals against decatur in the lady bulldogs first win of the season......she has now scored 12 goals this season.

As part of being named the kfdx athlete of the week, marley will appear on the digital billboard on lawrence road throughout the day tomorrow.......




