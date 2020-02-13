Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Macon Enhancement Authority hosts construction job fair

Macon Enhancement Authority hosts construction job fair

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Macon Enhancement Authority hosts construction job fair

Macon Enhancement Authority hosts construction job fair

The Macon Enhancement Authority will host a President's day job fair for residents interested in construction work on the Pleasant Hill Mitigation Plan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Macon Enhancement Authority hosts construction job fair

Today was a day off for most---but not for macon bibb's community enhancement authority.

Monday morning, they teamed up with the frank austin center to host a job fair.

It was for a big construction project close to home--the pleasant hill mitigation plan.

Enhancement authority chairman james beverly says, tackling unemployment and poverty in macon-bibb starts with creating opportunities for people.

"we thought maybe twenty o thirty people would show up...well as of right now i think we're at 180 people and it's not even noon yet.

I think 150 people already applied and then people called who can't get here...so what it shows is..there is a workforce in bibb county that is absolutely ready to work right now..

They just need opportunities."

Butte 0:19 "i'm doing this basicall because it's gonna help the community and then like i said i've already been doing construction for 26 years or better so..i'm just out here trying to help the community."

Beverly says workers' c1 3 b15 wages will vary depending on job experience, but 12.50 an hour is the base pay.

The pleasant hill project will make up 7 phases over the next five to seven years.

Phase one was relocating 7 abandoned properties to the west side of town for re purposing.

It'll make space for widening the highway intersection of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.