Macon Enhancement Authority hosts construction job fair

Today was a day off for most---but not for macon bibb's community enhancement authority.

Monday morning, they teamed up with the frank austin center to host a job fair.

It was for a big construction project close to home--the pleasant hill mitigation plan.

Enhancement authority chairman james beverly says, tackling unemployment and poverty in macon-bibb starts with creating opportunities for people.

"we thought maybe twenty o thirty people would show up...well as of right now i think we're at 180 people and it's not even noon yet.

I think 150 people already applied and then people called who can't get here...so what it shows is..there is a workforce in bibb county that is absolutely ready to work right now..

They just need opportunities."

Butte 0:19 "i'm doing this basicall because it's gonna help the community and then like i said i've already been doing construction for 26 years or better so..i'm just out here trying to help the community."

Beverly says workers' c1 3 b15 wages will vary depending on job experience, but 12.50 an hour is the base pay.

The pleasant hill project will make up 7 phases over the next five to seven years.

Phase one was relocating 7 abandoned properties to the west side of town for re purposing.

It'll make space for widening the highway intersection of