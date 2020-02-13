Members of Congress in San Juan to Discuss Border Wall

Filemon vela "with respect with president trump's promise, of a two- thousand mile border wall from brownsville to san diego... he made that promise during the campaign.

He promised that mexico would pay for it.

And i can tell you now that those are promises that will never be met.

There are much better ways to address border security than building a wall."

Jose saenz the congressmen say the construction of a wall will cost around 15 billion dollars.

That's a price members from the democratic and republican parties refuse to pay.

Community leaders in the r-g-v say, people need to get more involved as well to help out our local congressmen in washington.

Maria ibarra "i don't think we should be depending on the fact that our local congressmen are going to be doing something for us.

It's goiing to take a lot of pressure.

It's very important that they come do visits like this because our community can see that there really is people working in washington d.c on our behalf.

Jose saenz even the politicians say the best voice, is the people's voice.

Joaquin castro "the best thing people can do is use their own voice.

The answer is not going to be in the politicians.

The answer is going to be through the strength of the people... of calling their representatives, writing letters, participating in events like this.

Making their voice be heard, so that enough republicans decide that the wall is not the best policy.

And it can be done."

Jose saenz congressmen vincente gonzalez and filemon vela will be meeting with business leaders this wednesday to discuss ways to keep our economy stable, should a wall be built.

Adriana: congressman vicente gonzalez met this morning