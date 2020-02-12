Sports 6pm

Yeah emily, out of all the major sports and their all star weekends, i think the nba's is easily the best, the lineup from the celebrity game friday, to the 3 point and dunk contest on saturday, to the big show on sunday night is unrivaled.

And this weekend proved to be no different, with the association holding their 66th annual all star game in the crescent city.....new orleans louisiana.

And the first points come from the hometown guy pelicans big man anthony davis.

He would just be getting started.

As would lebron james...catching the alley oop.

Here was the story, former teammates russell westbrook and kevin durant back on the floor together after their highly- publicized break-up.....cool moment in the first quarter, durant tossing one up to westbrook like old times.

So much coverage about how these guys split up and the animosity between them...and check this out, their west teammates giving them a hard time, clapping it up for the two.

While that was funny...no games being played by russ...he wanted that mvp trophy for the third straight year..he finished with 44 points but as i said the hometown guy anthony davis put on a show!

He scored a new all star record 52 points and takes mvp.

After the game, russell westbrook being asked about the moment with his former teammate durant.

Reporter first quarter you and kevin durant pass the ball to each other, kind of had some fun, its all over?

Westbrook yeah, he threw a lob, that's all that happened.

Its basketball.

Reporter no high 5's nothing?

Westbrook did you see it?

Oh ok you guys have a great time i'll see you the second half of the season..

And from that--to the headline that's been everywhere today, the sacramento kings have agreed to trade all nba center demarcus boogie cousins to the new orleans pelicans.

The trade involves guards buddy hield and tyreke evans, and forward langston galloway, also a 1st round pick that will go to sacramento.

The pelicans come away with one of the best bigs in the league to pair with up and coming superstar anthony davis.

Many in nba circles believe that the kings got terrible deal for one of the best players in the league, prompting kings gm vlade divac to say this... i had the better deal two days ago..reporter than what you got now?

Yeah.

Reporter you had a better offer two days ago?

Talk to those agents..

Reporter you settled for an offer you didn't like as much as the other one?

This was the best offer we get for this critical time.

To the nhl amid all of the madness with the nba dominating sports headlines...hockey is still being played, and at odd times.

The flyers had a 10 pm eastern skate in vancouver against the canucks.

Dave hakstol and his boys with just 1 win in their last 8 games coming in, but that did not stop his team from jumping on the canucks in a hurry.

5 minutes in, its wayne simmonds with the score.

Then a minute into the second-jakub vorachek puts a rebound into the back of the net.

And then not even a minute after that goal, its braden schenn.

The canucks make it close with two goals in the second but philly holds on for the 3-2 victory.

Another weird start time caps in new york for a noon....a rarity this season the capitals were actually down in this game, all the way until late in the second period until alexander ovechkin sneaks one past the keeper.

That's his 27th goal of the season.

Midway thru the third, a let down defensively, for the caps, mats zucarello wrists one past braden holtby for the lead.

Last chance for the caps one minute left in the game and twice they are denied by rangers goalie henriq lundquist...caps fall in new york today 2-1.

That's it for sports - your national headlines are next.

We'll be right back.

Catch more of the action on our sports page at 47abc.com here's a look