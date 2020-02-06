Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Major fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai’s Andheri

Watch: Major fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai’s Andheri

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Major fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai’s Andheri

Watch: Major fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai’s Andheri

A major fire broke out in a commercial building on Thursday in east Andheri MIDC.

Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers have been pressed into service, officials from the fire department said.

No injuries have been reported so far.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fire breaks out in building in Mumbai, 17 rescued

A major fire broke out in a nine-storey building at Malabar Hill on Wednesday evening. Using ladders,...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNAZee NewsKhaleej Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire breaks out in vacant Allentown building [Video]Fire breaks out in vacant Allentown building

Fire breaks out in vacant Allentown building

Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PAPublished

Fire breaks out in top floors of Mumbai apartment complex after gas cylinder explosion [Video]Fire breaks out in top floors of Mumbai apartment complex after gas cylinder explosion

The upper floors of an apartment complex in India caught fire after a gas explosion in the city of Mumbai. The fire broke out at around 6:30am on February 8, inside the top two apartments of a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.