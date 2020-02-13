Utica man sentenced on child porn charges

Utica man is sentenced to five years in prison on child pornography charges.

This is someone who was already serving time....for a 2017 crime where he sexually abused two girls, in rome.

James caruso was sentenced - in federal court - to 60 months in prison....for receiving and possessing child pornography.

The u-s attorney's office says a search of his laptop turned up 131 videos and 32 images s from a foreign website.

In 2017.... caruso sexually abused two girls, ages eight and ten, in a home in rome.

He was sentenced to seven years in