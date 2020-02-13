Cardinal tells Fresno parishioners the Pope's refugee stance

Of the election.

Kathryn: catholic organizations in this country have opposed president trump's proposal for a border wall..

And sanctuary cities.

And tonight, a cardinal from the vatican spoke in fresno.

And explained why this issue of immigrants and refugees is so important to the church... and the pope.

Kathryn: cardinal peter k.a.

Turkson came to fresno to discuss pope francis's encyclical or letter on protecting the planet, immigrants and refugees.

Cardinal peter turkson, promotion of integral human development vatican that letter invites us to listen to the message of the cry of the poor and also listen to the cry of creation or the earth wherever it is abused or mistreated cardinal turkson leads the vatican department that deals with social justice issues.

... which includes immigrants, and refugees fleeing war torn countries like syria and afghanistan.

He says the pope is personally following that issue... and has given direction to churches in italy and europe to welcome refugees.

Cardinal turkson he's asked a lot of churches to open their doors to these new arrivals,these immigrants, these refugees, these migrants and all the cardinal spoke at holy spirit catholic church.

Church deacon bill lucido was among the invited guests... and says it's not surprising the pope has taken personal interest in refugees fleeing persecution or violence.

Bill lucido, deacon, st paul cahtolic newman center when he first got there he went out and washed the feet of a muslim, people who were in prison, it's just a great example for all of us who work in the church to follow his pastoral example but the cardinal says, at this point the pope is not offering any teaching or direction on president trump's policies.

Cardinal turkson we like to recognize the freedom of a nation like the us to choose it's president.

They listened to the campaign and everything and on account of that chose a president kathryn: from here, the cardinal heads to san francisco... where he received an invitation to speak.

And then he returns to the vatican.