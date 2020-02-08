Global  

Law and You: February 14,2017

Injury and employee sued?
Law and You: February 14,2017

>> on the set of the law and you this afternoon for valentine's day with attorneys greg fullerman and ed ceranboli.

Gentlemen, i'm sure your plans are set and ready to go.

>> you know it greg is a hopeless romantic.

>> planned for months.

>> here's ow question tonight.

Not a very merry situation for marry.

She says my nephew fell off a roof while doing a roofing job.

There was no fall protection.

And the employer was cited.

Can he sue?

>> he can sue for worker's comp.

That's going to be a different standard and he's going to be limited to lost wages and his medical bills.

But you may want to look into who the general contractor was on the job and any subcontractors.

We have a couple of cases going on right now where you do fall outside the scope where you can only sue the employer.

There's a lot going on with those cases.

Very intricate.

>> couple more facts would be helpful.

The thing with these fall cases is important 20 discuss is the fall protection law is pretty clear.

Anything over six feet, you have to have tie-off protection.

A lot of these contractors, you know, they're employees don't even know the rules.

But if they take a couple of minutes, learn them, put the tie-up protection on, it does work and save ais lot of lives and injuries.

>> for those that may get injured on the job and you have a question for our attorneys how can they reach you?

>> call us at the number on your screen or find us through the information on your screen.

>> we're waiting for the snap chat question.

We thought we'd have a valentine's day senate chat question.

>> i have faith.

It's coming.

>> send he messages on instagram too.

>> that's right.

>> greg and ed, gentlemen.

Enjoy your valentine's day night.

>> thank you.

>> don't forget you can hit us up on our website



