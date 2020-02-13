Waverly's Bodine Earns IAC Hoops MVP

Global  

Video Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira - Published < > Embed
WAVERLY, N.Y.

(18 SPORTS) A look at who made the IAC boys basketball teams and the MVP.
Swimming titles for horseheads.

Visit mytwintiers.com/sports and vote through sunday night.

Advance and congrats to waverly's hunter bodine...he's earned the iac conference mvp.

Bodine has helped the wolverines to an iac title and a top ten ranking in the state.

A huge honor...the wolverines have a 2nd seed in sectionals.

Advance here's your all-iac boys basketball team...and look at the list...plenty of star power on it.

Notre dame has three players inlcuding derrick stark.

Edison rounds out




