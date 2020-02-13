Global  

Ropes beats Whiteface

Ropes beats Whitefacefinal score 74-59
A back and forth game for three quarters between ropes and whiteface...tied at 35 coming out of the lockeroom... tied at 37 now...off the christian willmon miss drew anderson gets the putback for the eagles and the two point lead.

Daniel rivas hits the second of a pair of three pointers to give the antelopes the lead.

Ropes down 43-42...jordan luna with the great pas to adam salas who takes it to the rack to give the eagles the lead again.

Five point lead for ropes and jon rivas gets the layup to make it a three point game... luna with the layup and ropes leads by 4 after 3, and wins by fifteen..

Jon/terri/paul




