Cunningham, Tigers riding high after Top 10 upset

Mizzou is back in the AP Top 25 while Sophie Cunningham wins ESPNW's National Player of the Week.
Us all about it coming up... sophie cunningham and the tigers have hit the high point of the season... and they hope it continues through march.

Cunningham won espnw's national player of the week honor.

She's also in line to get the s- e-c player of the week award when that comes out... cunningham has scored more than 20 points in back to back games.

Her performance, along with plenty of others, have helped m-u reach the ap top 25 again... mizzou's schedule eases up after sunday's upset of number 6 south carolina.

Now the tigers have to guard against a let down.

Robin pingeton made that message clear---maybe earlier than you expected.

Pingeton: i told the girls right after this game hey this game doens't matter if you don't get ole miss.

And all of a sudden you go to the next game and you can't enjoy the moment too long.

It was a really important win for us.

I don't know if it was a must win for us.

I think it doesn help us with where we stand in post season and seedings and some of those things.

We mentioned this last night but thought it was worth mentioning again.

Juanita robinson was honored at halftime... this is a great story.

Back in december, the former mizzou guard was shot four times as she was getting out of her car in chicago... now she is recovering and is able to walk again.

This was the first time many of her former teammates got to see her since that scary encounter.

Missouri says her presence inspired them in the upset of south carolina.

Cunningham: she is just a special person.

She has been through so much that people don't know about and she has been there through even more.

She's a tough soldier and for her to be in the stands today and i said this in the locker room...there are a lot of alumni here today but we have t do this




