Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wall Rolls Past Kermit to Win Bi-District Trophy 02-20-17

Wall Rolls Past Kermit to Win Bi-District Trophy 02-20-17

Video Credit: KSAN - Published < > Embed
Wall Rolls Past Kermit to Win Bi-District Trophy 02-20-17Wall and Kermit battled it out on the court for the Bi-District Trophy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wall Rolls Past Kermit to Win Bi-District Trophy 02-20-17

Britsch is off tonight...the journey to the state championship game begins tonight for high school boys basketball...the wall hawks took on the kermit yellow jackets at midland lee brian blackburn encouraging his guys 1...first quarter...kermit's adam hernandez knocks down the j.

But the yellow jackets trail by 1 2...now tie game ...wall on the break zach dusek is waiting for the bucket..

Wall goes up 8-6 3..one-point-four seconds left in the quarter kermit in- bounds..

Anthony muniz hits a half-court buzzer beater!final score: 72-27




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.