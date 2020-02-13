Byron Headed Back To State

Byron lady tigers made it all the way to normal where they won the state tournament in class 2a.

They're headed back.

The tigers played in the 2a monmouth super-sectional tonight against sherrard.

Senior lexi devries goes to work here...the sweeping runner through the lane.

Then paige holloway dumps it down low to bailey burrows.

She gets two of her 14 points.

Devries will go over the top of the sherrard defense to holloway.

This time holloway does all the work herself for the basket.

Then devries draws the defense...kicks it out to sarah hopkins for three!!

All net.

Hopkins had 14 points.

Hopkins one more time for three!

This was too easy for a super- sectional.

The tigers win big 56-20.

They'll play in the state semifinals friday night.

