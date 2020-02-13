Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Byron Headed Back To State

Byron Headed Back To State

Video Credit: WQRF FOX - Published < > Embed
Byron Headed Back To StateThe Lady Tigers won big Monday night at the Monmouth Super-Sectional.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Byron Headed Back To State

Byron lady tigers made it all the way to normal where they won the state tournament in class 2a.

They're headed back.

The tigers played in the 2a monmouth super-sectional tonight against sherrard.

1.

Senior lexi devries goes to work here...the sweeping runner through the lane.

2.

Then paige holloway dumps it down low to bailey burrows.

She gets two of her 14 points.

3.

Devries will go over the top of the sherrard defense to holloway.

This time holloway does all the work herself for the basket.

4.

Then devries draws the defense...kicks it out to sarah hopkins for three!!

All net.

Hopkins had 14 points.

5.

Hopkins one more time for three!

This was too easy for a super- sectional.

The tigers win big 56-20.

They'll play in the state semifinals friday night.

Another big




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Season Pass 04/09/17 [Video]Season Pass 04/09/17

Angelo St. softball and baseball are back in town. And we're going to give you the special treatment and show you around. Highlights from Foster and Mayer field headed your way. Then, a bevy of Central..

Credit: KLSTPublished

Kilgore Soccer headed back to state [Video]Kilgore Soccer headed back to state

Kilgore Soccer headed back to state

Credit: KETKPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.