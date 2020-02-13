Executions Resume

Executions of condemned prisoners could resume for the first time in more than 10 years after a ruling today by the nations highest court.

the u-s supreme court declined to consider an appeal filed by arkansas death row inmates.

the supreme court ruling sets in motion a process for executions to resume but questions remain.

The death row inmates challenged a 2015 arkansas law that keeps secret the names of suppliers of the state's lethal injection drugs.

They also argued the process could amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

That argument was shot down by the state supreme court.

That sets in motion a process that could soon have the governor set execution dates for inmates who have exhausted all of the legal challenges.

Anti-dealth penalty groups are promising to continue their fight.

158 herb rule, arkansas coalition to abolish the death penalty:"the death penalty is ineffective it's outmoded arkansas is one of the very few states that still has it and it doesn't do any real good."

both governor asa hutchinson and attorney general leslie rutledge issued statements today saying they will move forward with resuming the states execution program.

jeff rosenzweig -- attorney for the dealth row inmates said today he's disappointed in the supreme court ruling as is looking into what if anything his team can do.

The arkansas department of correction says its supply of one of the lethal injection drugs has expired.

The agency declined to comment on its efforts to acquire more.