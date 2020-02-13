Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ISU Senior Night 2-21-17

ISU Senior Night 2-21-17

Video Credit: WTWO - Published < > Embed
ISU Senior Night 2-21-17ISU Senior Night 2-21-17
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ISU Senior Night 2-21-17

Folks and welcome back.

The final home game of the regular season tomorrow night as the sycamores host northern iowa at 7pm.

That also means saying goodbye to five seniors.

Four seniors will wrap up their hulman center careers.

Tj bell, niels bunschoten, everett clemons, and matt van scyoc.

All of these sycamores hope to not only go out with a win, but end on a positive note after a tough season.

We caught up to one of the proud senior dads at practice today, all the way from the netherlands.

&lt;jacob bunschoten says,"we don't miss the pictures of the games or the practices, we miss more of niels being around.

Niels is a real nice guy to have around.

Lots of laughs.

That's what you miss."

Niels bunschoten says,"it's great to have my parents.

I don't get to see my parents that much.

Through skype i will get to see them and it's really exciting to have them here.

You get to talk about some stuff that you usually don't talk about.

Usually it's just kind of business, how did practice go or the games go so now i get to relax with them.

Niels says,"i've only been here two years, but i grow really close to the guys.

Just because you battle through all kinds of adversity especially this year we've had quite a bit of adversity to battle through so we are pretty close."

Greg lansing says,"first and foremost all of these guys have represented indiana state university and our basketball program in a first class manor.

Guys are good students.

Tj has already graduated, they are all going to be graduating.

So we owe them a debt of gratitude for what they've done here.

Basketball wise, i wish we could've won more games for these guys, can't do anything about that now, what we need to do tomorrow is just focus completely sending them out in the right fashion in their last home game.

I know fans are disappointed, staff is disappointed, but this is something that's the right thing to do, coming and sending these guys off."> ((grant))tipoff is set for 7pm tomorrow night at hulman center and they are even giving away a free car.

((grant))high school football




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Illinois State wins on senior night [Video]Illinois State wins on senior night

NORMAL -- Illinois State sent its four seniors out in style, while head coach Dan Muller scored his 100th win with the Redbirds as ISU beat Southern Illinois 50-46 Wednesday night.

Credit: WCIAPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.