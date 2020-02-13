ISU Senior Night 2-21-17

Folks and welcome back.

The final home game of the regular season tomorrow night as the sycamores host northern iowa at 7pm.

That also means saying goodbye to five seniors.

Four seniors will wrap up their hulman center careers.

Tj bell, niels bunschoten, everett clemons, and matt van scyoc.

All of these sycamores hope to not only go out with a win, but end on a positive note after a tough season.

We caught up to one of the proud senior dads at practice today, all the way from the netherlands.

<jacob bunschoten says,"we don't miss the pictures of the games or the practices, we miss more of niels being around.

Niels is a real nice guy to have around.

Lots of laughs.

That's what you miss."

Niels bunschoten says,"it's great to have my parents.

I don't get to see my parents that much.

Through skype i will get to see them and it's really exciting to have them here.

You get to talk about some stuff that you usually don't talk about.

Usually it's just kind of business, how did practice go or the games go so now i get to relax with them.

Niels says,"i've only been here two years, but i grow really close to the guys.

Just because you battle through all kinds of adversity especially this year we've had quite a bit of adversity to battle through so we are pretty close."

Greg lansing says,"first and foremost all of these guys have represented indiana state university and our basketball program in a first class manor.

Guys are good students.

Tj has already graduated, they are all going to be graduating.

So we owe them a debt of gratitude for what they've done here.

Basketball wise, i wish we could've won more games for these guys, can't do anything about that now, what we need to do tomorrow is just focus completely sending them out in the right fashion in their last home game.

Basketball wise, i wish we could've won more games for these guys, can't do anything about that now, what we need to do tomorrow is just focus completely sending them out in the right fashion in their last home game.

I know fans are disappointed, staff is disappointed, but this is something that's the right thing to do, coming and sending these guys off.

