AG AND ENERGY REPORT

AG AND ENERGY REPORT
AG AND ENERGY REPORT

First solar reported its biggest-ever loss after overhauling its manufacturing strategy and firing more than a quarter of its workforce.

But bloomberg says the bulk of its pain may be in the past.

The largest u.s. solar manufacturer posted a fourth- quarter net loss of $720 million dollars.

Energy shares helped boost the dow to record highs.

Stocks like exxon mobil, chevron and valero all closed higher.

Oil prices helped, which rose more than one percent on the day.

Tyson foods plans to eliminate antibiotics used on poultry in its flagship chicken products.

The wall street journal says executives expect the move, which will end use of antibiotics on the chickens used to make tyson-branded breasts, wings and nuggets, will vault the company to the top of the rapidly expanding "no antibiotics ever" market.

More than 649- thousand ffa members will celebrate the role agriculture plays in our lives while sharing the message of agricultural education as part of national ffa week.

The organization's mission is to prepare future generations for the challenges in science and business of feeding a growing population.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report (michelle)



