Breakfast Buzz

Apple could reveal new ipads next month.

((chris)) there's word the company will hold a surprise event next month.

Apple hasn't confirmed the event but reports say the company will show off three new ipad pro models to replace the aging ipad mini - with features such as a smart connector and rear-facing camera.

Apple may also reveal a new red iphone 7.

### ((marissa)) u-p-s drivers could soon tag team deliveries with drones.

The company tested drone delivery on monday.

U-p-s used an electric delivery truck - with a drone launch pad.

A driver loads a package, sends the drone off and then delivers a separate package.

The two meet up down the road and repeat.

((chris)) one college student's mom - sent her son a care package - full of a little tough love.

This pennsylvania student opened his mail and called his mom to ask if she'd sent the wrong box - because it was full of trash.

She told him it was right - and that he needed to be responsible for what he didn't do - which was pick up his trash.

He posted it on twitter and says he's gotten a lot of attention for it.

((marissa)) a fifth grader in ohio - messaged police -for help with her homework lieutenant gruber responded to the facebook message - and tried to help solve the math problem.

The girl's mother posted the exchange on facebook - and a friend pointed out - the officer made an error when solving one of the problems, but it was fixed before she turned it in.

Gruber says he's a bit rusty with his math - but he's happy to help.

### ((chris)) salt or no salt?

That is the question.

Today is national margarita day!

A margarita consists of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice.

They can be served on the rocks, which is shaken with ice...or frozen, blended with ice.

Some substitute salt on the rim for sugar.

Grab a margarita today and enjoy!

