Defending against Trump's handshake

There's a growing fascination with president trump's power... or what some might call his whiplash-inducing... handshake.

Jeanne mos shows you some people who are offering a "defense"...against it.

Chances are you'll never shake the hand of president donald trump, but with all the recent coverage of his bizarre grab and yank handshake technique....some are getting defensive.

For instance, this instructor at a columbus, ohio martial arts academy... robin gieseler, relson gracie jiu-jitsu academy: "here's what you do, and i'm not suggesting you do this to the president."

This 4th degree black belt demonstrates a wrist lock that the president's supreme court nominee obviously didn't deploy.

Robin gieseler, relson gracie jiu-jitsu academy: "so as he grabs really hard, pulls me in, i go with it...i wrap around the elbow...i bend the wrist in, the other hand wraps over top of the knuckles-boom."

Heck, canada's prime minister managed to thwart the grab and yank without resorting to a wrist lock.

An inventor who specializes in useless inventions created the donald trump handshake robot so he could test various anti grab and yank measures.

"ok first we'll try regular handshake... .

Hand on shoulder... .

Ok, i'm gonna try squeezing his hand really hard."

The robot is timed to yank randomly to keep the element of surprise.

Nats when none of the techniques worked, he opted to fit the robot for a fist bump.

Nats but perhaps the most mesmerizing re-creation of the presidential handshake was done by a cgi artist in sweden.

This was kid's stuff for anders ryttar who works at home on his farm.

Jeanie mos reporting: "so how long did you spend on this animation?

Anders ryttar, swedish cgi artist: "about 3 hours including feeding the chickens and eating some lunch."

Even harry potter author jk rowling re tweeted it.

As for that wrist lock demonstrated by the black belt... robin gieseler, relson gracie jiu-jitsu academy: "now you have what we call the gooseneck."

Pretty sure the gooseneck would give the secret service goosebumps.

Jeanne mos, cnn, new york.