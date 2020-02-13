Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Flip Phone

Flip Phone

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Flip PhoneSamsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkish, Russian military chiefs discuss Idlib on phone

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14 Trend: Turkish and Russian military chiefs had...
MENAFN.com - Published

Who wants foldable phones; consumers or phone-makers?

Do phone with folding screens really solve an existing problem, or are they all hype?
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

eatskolnikov

Enmanuel Toribio RT @verge: Motorola Razr review: folding flip phone flops https://t.co/Mugjs2bgOX https://t.co/OmT5enYSLl 3 seconds ago

AzXango

ℙ𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕠🙇🏻‍♂️💭 Lokey want Apple to come up with a flip phone https://t.co/dtG6vRwUoW 6 seconds ago

arcano17

CA17 Motorola Razr review: folding flip phone flops - The Verge https://t.co/3GIW5vU9yk 25 seconds ago

Ashu01030525

Ashu RT @cnni: See Samsung's new $1,380 flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip features a foldable design and split-screen capabilities. https://t.co/4On… 39 seconds ago

Txaumes

Carlos Zahumenszky RT @waltmossberg: Yikes! A @verge score of 4 out of 10 for a $1500 phone with an iconic brand? In this review, ⁦@backlon⁩ is fair as always… 2 minutes ago

verge

The Verge Motorola Razr review: folding flip phone flops https://t.co/Mugjs2bgOX https://t.co/OmT5enYSLl 2 minutes ago

joeknesek3

Joe Knesek @nascarcasm They're using that cutting edge Razor flip phone on the ultra fast 1G network. 3 minutes ago

cnni

CNN International See Samsung's new $1,380 flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip features a foldable design and split-screen capabilities.… https://t.co/haAqWa7ahv 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scam asks you to wire money to receive $4.5 million [Video]Scam asks you to wire money to receive $4.5 million

Phone and email gimmicks are common these days, but now a decades-old scam is popping up in mailboxes in the Fox Valley.

Credit: WFRVPublished

Cell Phone Ban [Video]Cell Phone Ban

Cell Phone Ban

Credit: KFDXPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.